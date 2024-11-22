G-Dragon, TV producer Kim Tae-ho working on new short reality series: JTBC



G-Dragon and TV producer Kim Tae-ho are working on a new show together, according to an exclusive report by JTBC News on Friday.The news outlet reported that the program, yet to be named, is a short reality series slated to air next year. It has begun filming, the article added, citing an anonymous insider and an ultra-short two-second clip on social media filmed by a passerby featuring G-Dragon walking the street with his face covered.G-Dragon has starred as a guest on Kim's shows in the past, most notably MBC's “Infinite Challenge” (2005-18) in 2013.He debuted as a member of the boy band Big Bang in 2006 under YG Entertainment. Kim, who began his professional career at MBC in 2001, is best known for producing reality TV shows “Infinite Challenge” and “Hangout with Yoo” (2019-).BY LEE JIAN [lee.jian@joongang.co.kr]