 Jeonbuk National University opens international center in Thailand
Published: 22 Nov. 2024, 11:02
  • 기자 사진
  • LEE TAE-HEE
Jeonbuk National University President Yang O-bong, third from left, attend the opening ceremony of the Rangsit Jeonbuk National University International Center in Thailand. [JEONBUK NATIONAL UNIVERSITY]

Jeonbuk National University announced Thursday it opened its first international center at Thailand's Rangsit University, aiming to help students that wish to study in Korea.
 
The opening ceremony for the Rangsit Jeonbuk National University International Center was held at Rangsit University on Tuesday.
 

The center will be responsible for offering Korean language lectures and information for students that want to study in Korea.
 
Following Jeonbuk National University getting selected for the Glocal University 30 project in 2023, it announced plans to create international centers abroad and attract more international students. Glocal University 30 is a government funding project that offers 100 billion won ($71.4 million) to each university, to be distributed over five years.
 
More international centers will be built in other countries. The university met with Universite Cadi Ayyad in December last year to discuss plans on building an international center.
 
“The partnership with Rangsit University, known as Thailand's most renowned private university, is a significant milestone for Jeonbuk National University's globalization strategies,” said Jeonbuk National University president Yang O-bong. “We will do our best to help students in Thailand grow as global leaders, and we look forward to more active academic and cultural exchanges between the two universities.”
  

BY LEE TAE-HEE [lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr]
