 North Korea received antiair missiles for sending troops to Russia, says South's security adviser
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > North Korea

print dictionary print

North Korea received antiair missiles for sending troops to Russia, says South's security adviser

Published: 22 Nov. 2024, 16:10
  • 기자 사진
  • LIM JEONG-WON
National Security Advisor Shin Won-sik gives a congratulatory speech at the 2024 Aju Forum held at the Kensington Hotel in Yeongdeungpo District, western Seoul on Nov. 13. [NEWS1]

National Security Advisor Shin Won-sik gives a congratulatory speech at the 2024 Aju Forum held at the Kensington Hotel in Yeongdeungpo District, western Seoul on Nov. 13. [NEWS1]

 
Russia provided North Korea with antiair missiles in exchange for Pyongyang’s troop deployment, South Korea National Security Adviser Shin Won-sik said Friday.
 
“We understand that Russia provided antiaircraft missiles and other related equipment to strengthen Pyongyang’s vulnerable air defense network,” said Shin during an appearance on domestic broadcaster SBS’s “News Briefing” when asked about the price North Korea paid for sending troops to Russia.
 
“Since North Korea failed to launch a military reconnaissance satellite on May 27, Russia had already announced that it would provide satellite-related technology last year, and some other military technologies have been transferred from Moscow to Pyongyang,” said Shin. “It also seems that Russia provided various forms of economic support to North Korea.”
 

Related Article

 
In a closed-door briefing to the National Assembly’s Intelligence Committee on Wednesday, officials from the National Intelligence Service (NIS) said they believe approximately 11,000 North Korean soldiers were transferred to the Kursk region in western Russia in late October after completing “adjustment training,” according to People Power Party (PPP) Rep. Lee Seong-kweun and Democratic Party Rep. Park Sun-won.
 
The war in Ukraine has escalated in recent days with Kyiv’s attacks into Russian territory with American-made Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) and British-made Storm Shadow missiles on Tuesday and Wednesday and Russia's strike on Ukraine using a newly developed missile on Thursday.
  
The South Korean Foreign Ministry issued a Level 4 travel warning for the Kursk region in Russia starting Friday.
 

BY LIM JEONG-WON [lim.jeongwon@joongang.co.kr]
tags Korea Shin Won-sik Russia North Korea

More in North Korea

Comments by North Korea's Kim Jong-un suggest bromance with Trump is over

North Korea received antiair missiles for sending troops to Russia, says South's security adviser

Former Pentagon official expects Trump to pursue reengagement with Kim Jong-un

North Korean general injured in Ukraine strike in Russia

Kim Jong-un says past talks with U.S. only confirmed its hostile policy toward Pyongyang

Related Stories

North has shipped 6,700 containers of munitions to Russia, says South's defense chief

South Korea, U.S. hold rare meeting of special operations commanders amid North's threats

Lessons from the Hamas attack

Lessons from the Hamas attack (KOR)

Real-time information sharing on North Korea’s missile launch to go live in December
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)