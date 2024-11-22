North Korea received antiair missiles for sending troops to Russia, says South's security adviser



Russia provided North Korea with antiair missiles in exchange for Pyongyang's troop deployment, South Korea National Security Adviser Shin Won-sik said Friday."We understand that Russia provided antiaircraft missiles and other related equipment to strengthen Pyongyang's vulnerable air defense network," said Shin during an appearance on domestic broadcaster SBS's "News Briefing" when asked about the price North Korea paid for sending troops to Russia."Since North Korea failed to launch a military reconnaissance satellite on May 27, Russia had already announced that it would provide satellite-related technology last year, and some other military technologies have been transferred from Moscow to Pyongyang," said Shin. "It also seems that Russia provided various forms of economic support to North Korea."In a closed-door briefing to the National Assembly's Intelligence Committee on Wednesday, officials from the National Intelligence Service (NIS) said they believe approximately 11,000 North Korean soldiers were transferred to the Kursk region in western Russia in late October after completing "adjustment training," according to People Power Party (PPP) Rep. Lee Seong-kweun and Democratic Party Rep. Park Sun-won.The war in Ukraine has escalated in recent days with Kyiv's attacks into Russian territory with American-made Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) and British-made Storm Shadow missiles on Tuesday and Wednesday and Russia's strike on Ukraine using a newly developed missile on Thursday.The South Korean Foreign Ministry issued a Level 4 travel warning for the Kursk region in Russia starting Friday.