 North Korean general injured in Ukraine strike in Russia
Korea JoongAng Daily

North Korean general injured in Ukraine strike in Russia

Published: 22 Nov. 2024, 10:10 Updated: 22 Nov. 2024, 12:45
A screen capture shows soldiers, believed to be North Koreans, receiving basic supplies at a Russian training base in a video provided by the Ukrainian Center for Strategic Communication and Information Security, also known as Spravdi. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

A senior North Korean general was wounded in a Ukrainian strike in Russia's western Kursk region, the Wall Street Journal has reported, citing Western officials.
 
The newspaper on Thursday said it is the first time Western officials have said a high-ranking North Korean military officer has become a casualty in the Russia-Ukraine conflict since Pyongyang sent more than 10,000 troops to Russia last month in support of its invasion.
 

The officials did not say who the general was or how badly he was wounded.
 
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said earlier this month that there were casualties among the North Korean troops engaged in combat in Kursk.
 
During a press briefing, Deputy Pentagon press secretary Sabrina Singh said she cannot confirm the report.
 
"But that being said, where they are positioned, they are absolutely fair target," she said. "We absolutely expect them to be engaged in the fight. But I can't independently confirm those reports."
 
 
 

Yonhap
