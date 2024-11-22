President Yoon promises 'new era' for middle class

President Yoon Suk Yeol vowed Friday to open a "new era of the middle class" by tackling polarization and reviving people's livelihoods.Yoon made the remark during a national prayer breakfast, referring to his goal of addressing social inequalities in the second half of his term."In the second half, I will make the entire nation take part in the country's development by resolving polarization," he said during the event at a Seoul hotel. "I will open a new era of the middle class by reviving people's livelihoods and economic vitality without fail."Yoon also promised to accelerate structural reforms in the four key areas of health care, education, labor and pensions, saying they must be completed quickly for the nation's development and sustainability.The national prayer breakfast was launched in 1966 and has invited the president and the first lady to its gatherings once a year.Yonhap