China extends visa-free entry for Korean nationals from 15 to 30 days



LIM JEONG-WON

lim.jeongwon@joongang.co.kr

China extended the period for visa-free entry for Korean citizens from 15 days to 30 days on Friday, the Chinese Foreign Ministry announced the same day.China's visa-free entry plan was announced on Nov. 3 and took effect on Nov. 8.Korea was included on a list of nine countries — the other eight are European countries — to which China allows visa-free entry.On Friday, the Chinese Foreign Ministry also announced that it has included Japan back into the visa-free category, after a suspension of the visa-free policy during the Covid-19 pandemic.“To make personal exchanges between China and foreign countries more convenient, we have decided to expand the scope of visa-free countries,” said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian during a regular briefing on Friday.The Korean government did not request the visa waiver first, according to government officials.Previously, Chinese visas were notorious for excessively demanding personal information, such as job information and academic background, as well as the occupations and ages of parents and spouses. The issuance requirements were so strict that even for simple travel purposes, private companies would charge over 100,000 won ($72.45) for visa agency services.This is the first time since the establishment of diplomatic relations between Korea and China in 1992 that Korea has been included on China's visa-free list.BY LIM JEONG-WON [lim.jeongwon@joongang.co.kr]