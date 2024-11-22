 China extends visa-free entry for Korean nationals from 15 to 30 days
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

China extends visa-free entry for Korean nationals from 15 to 30 days

Published: 22 Nov. 2024, 17:51
  • 기자 사진
  • LIM JEONG-WON
A notice regarding Chinese visa issuance and other related information is posted at a Chinese travel agency in Jung District, central Seoul on Nov. 7, the day before the new visa-free entry policy went in to effect. [NEWS1]

A notice regarding Chinese visa issuance and other related information is posted at a Chinese travel agency in Jung District, central Seoul on Nov. 7, the day before the new visa-free entry policy went in to effect. [NEWS1]

 
China extended the period for visa-free entry for Korean citizens from 15 days to 30 days on Friday, the Chinese Foreign Ministry announced the same day.
 
China's visa-free entry plan was announced on Nov. 3 and took effect on Nov. 8.
 
Korea was included on a list of nine countries — the other eight are European countries — to which China allows visa-free entry.  
 

Related Article

 
On Friday, the Chinese Foreign Ministry also announced that it has included Japan back into the visa-free category, after a suspension of the visa-free policy during the Covid-19 pandemic.
 
“To make personal exchanges between China and foreign countries more convenient, we have decided to expand the scope of visa-free countries,” said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian during a regular briefing on Friday.
 
The Korean government did not request the visa waiver first, according to government officials.
 
Previously, Chinese visas were notorious for excessively demanding personal information, such as job information and academic background, as well as the occupations and ages of parents and spouses. The issuance requirements were so strict that even for simple travel purposes, private companies would charge over 100,000 won ($72.45) for visa agency services.
 
This is the first time since the establishment of diplomatic relations between Korea and China in 1992 that Korea has been included on China's visa-free list.
 

BY LIM JEONG-WON [lim.jeongwon@joongang.co.kr]
tags Korea visa-free China

More in Social Affairs

Largest doctors' group vows to fight on under new leadership following chief's impeachment

IAEA urges South Korea to consolidate nuclear safety regulations after review

China extends visa-free entry for Korean nationals from 15 to 30 days

Foreign student arrested for allegedly abandoning newborn in restroom

International student gets 9-year sentence for ketamine smuggling attempt

Related Stories

South Korea included in China's visa-free entry scheme starting next week

Korea could lift visa ban on Chinese nationals early

China to consider lifting short-term visa ban on Koreans

Foreign Ministry welcomes China's addition of Korea to visa waiver program

Korea issuing short-term visas again for travelers from China
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)