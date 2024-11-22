 EV crashes into building, hits 4 pedestrians while in auto hold mode
Published: 22 Nov. 2024, 13:36
The EV that crashed into a building in Sinsa-dong in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on Thursday [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Four people were injured after an EV in auto hold mode crashed into a building in Seoul.
 
The incident occurred at 5:17 p.m. on Thursday when a Mercedes-Benz electric vehicle, which was at a standstill, smashed into a restaurant building in Sinsa-dong in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, according to the Seoul Gangnam Police Precinct. 
 
Four pedestrians were struck by the car and rushed to a hospital with minor injuries.
 

The police said the driver’s seat was empty at the time of the crash. A woman in her 30s, who is the owner of the vehicle, was changing her shoes in the passenger seat while another passenger was also in the car.
 
The driver told police that the vehicle began to move while in auto hold mode. Auto hold keeps the vehicle at a complete stop until an accelerator is pressed. Authorities said the driver was not under the influence of alcohol.
 
Police are investigating the incident and considering whether to book her under the Act on Special Cases Concerning the Settlement of Traffic Accidents.
 
 

BY WOO JI-WON [woo.jiwon@joongang.co.kr]
