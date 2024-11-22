Foreign student arrested for allegedly abandoning newborn in restroom
Published: 22 Nov. 2024, 17:21
Police have sought an arrest warrant for a non-Korean woman in her 20s accused of abandoning a newborn at an underground shopping complex in Uijeongbu.
The Gyeonggi Bukbu Provincial Police Agency requested the warrant on Friday on charges of violating the Child Welfare Act.
The woman, a Vietnamese national, allegedly placed the newborn in a bag and left it in a restroom at the underground shopping complex in Uijeongbu Station on Wednesday.
Police received a report about the sound of a baby crying around 5 p.m. Wednesday. The infant, found with the umbilical cord still attached, was immediately taken to a hospital. The baby showed no major health issues.
Based on CCTV footage, police located the suspect at her residence in Uijeongbu. The woman was identified as a student who arrived in Korea earlier this year for her studies.
The woman, however, denied all accusations related to the pregnancy and abandonment of the baby, claiming, “ I did not give birth to that baby.”
A police official, however, said, "Her involvement appears evident based on the evidence, including CCTV footage,” while adding that the investigation into the case is still ongoing.
BY WOO JI-WON [woo.jiwon@joongang.co.kr]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
