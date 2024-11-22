Foreign student arrested for allegedly abandoning newborn in restroom

Police have sought an arrest warrant for a non-Korean woman in her 20s accused of abandoning a newborn at an underground shopping complex in Uijeongbu.The Gyeonggi Bukbu Provincial Police Agency requested the warrant on Friday on charges of violating the Child Welfare Act.The woman, a Vietnamese national, allegedly placed the newborn in a bag and left it in a restroom at the underground shopping complex in Uijeongbu Station on Wednesday.Police received a report about the sound of a baby crying around 5 p.m. Wednesday. The infant, found with the umbilical cord still attached, was immediately taken to a hospital. The baby showed no major health issues.Based on CCTV footage, police located the suspect at her residence in Uijeongbu. The woman was identified as a student who arrived in Korea earlier this year for her studies.The woman, however, denied all accusations related to the pregnancy and abandonment of the baby, claiming, “ I did not give birth to that baby.”A police official, however, said, "Her involvement appears evident based on the evidence, including CCTV footage,” while adding that the investigation into the case is still ongoing.BY WOO JI-WON [woo.jiwon@joongang.co.kr]