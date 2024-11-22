 IAEA urges South Korea to consolidate nuclear safety regulations after review
Published: 22 Nov. 2024, 17:51
The International Atomic Energy Agency's Integrated Regulatory Review Service mission to South Korea holds a briefing in Daejeon, about 140 kilometers south of Seoul, on Friday, in this photo provided by the Nuclear Safety and Security Commission. [YONHAP]

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on Friday called on South Korea to come up with a more consolidated version of its nuclear safety regulations following a weekslong review of the country's regulatory capacity on nuclear safety.
 
The IAEA has conducted an integrated regulatory review of Seoul's nuclear safety regulatory system, policies and activities in accordance with international standards over the past two weeks, according to the Nuclear Safety and Security Commission (NSSC).
 

In a briefing, the Integrated Regulatory Review Service (IRRS) mission recommended South Korea revise its nuclear safety policy to consolidate various regulations currently dispersed across different documents to improve effectiveness.
 
It also called for clear stipulations in related laws regarding the responsibilities of the relevant agencies and authorities, while noting that the cooperation between the NSSC and other related agencies has strengthened the country's regulations on nuclear safety.
 
It marked the second time Seoul has received an IAEA review after hosting an IRRS mission in 2011.
 
The mission plans to deliver its final report on the latest review to the South Korean government after three months.
 
 
 

IAEA urges South Korea to consolidate nuclear safety regulations after review

