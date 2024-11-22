Seoul Metro work slowdown delays 27 subways on Thursday



A total of 27 subways managed by Seoul Metro experienced delays of over 20 minutes on Thursday, according to the city’s subway operator, which has faced a labor slowdown by its largest workers' union since Wednesday.The Seoul Metro — operating the city’s subway lines No.1 through 8 — said there had been no reported delays as of 8 a.m. on Friday.On Thursday, of 3,189 daily operations, 27 arrived or departed 20 minutes later than their original schedules. The on-time operation ratio was 99 percent, a slight improvement from 96 percent on Wednesday.Seoul Metro said those 27 delays only occurred on subway line No.1.A Seoul Metro official said the company will “adjust the travel distance of subway cars experiencing delays and take measures regarding its conductors’ [arbitrary] control of operations.”Along with Seoul Metro's workers' labor action, another railway workers’ union under the Korea Railroad Corporation (Korail) has participated in the work-to-rule protest since Monday.The two concurrent labor actions have impacted subway operations in the greater Seoul area. Korail operates the Suinbundang Line and the Gyeongui Jungang Line, which travel between Gyeonggi, Incheon and Seoul. Seoul Metro and Korail co-run subway lines No. 1,3 and 4.Korail's union declared an indefinite general strike from Dec. 5, and the union from Seoul Metro said they would launch a strike on Dec.6 if the company and laborers failed to reach an agreement.The two rail operators used to cover the work void when one labor union launched a strike. However, as the workers from the two companies are likely to undergo general strikes simultaneously, subway operations are expected to be severely delayed this time.BY KIM CHUL-WOONG [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]