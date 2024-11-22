Today's fortune: Nov. 22, 2024
Published: 22 Nov. 2024, 07:00
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI
Read what today holds in store for you under the 12 signs of the zodiac, each represented by an animal. Our astrologer Cho Ku-moon explores saju (the four pillars of destiny) and geomancy for your prospects on wealth, health and love while offering advice on the direction of your luck and fortune.
Friday, Nov. 22, 2024 (Oct. 22 on the lunar calendar)
Rat
Wealth: fair
Health: fair
Love: generous
Lucky direction: west
1936: You might have expenses to cover.
1948: Life experiences are similar for everyone.
1960: People and wine both get better with age.
1972: Value traditions.
1984: Showing filial respect isn’t easy.
1996: Trust and follow your superiors.
Ox
Wealth: fair
Health: fair
Love: tolerating
Lucky direction: east
1937: Have light meals.
1949: Embrace a broad mind and tolerance.
1961: Overlook small mistakes.
1973: Morning will likely go smoother than afternoon.
1985: Choose vegetables and fruits over meat.
1997: Retro and urban fashion are lucky styles.
Tiger
Wealth: good
Health: strong
Love: united
Lucky direction: east
1938: Everything from A to Z might please you.
1950: Family harmony is the key to happiness.
1962: Everything has its proper place.
1974: Create opportunities for unity and teamwork.
1986: Success lies in standing together.
1998: You may find mutual understanding with others.
Rabbit
Wealth: fair
Health: fair
Love: jealousy
Lucky direction: south
1939: Eat well and don’t worry.
1951: Strive for balance in your approach.
1963: People face similar life situations.
1975: Too many opinions can lead to confusion.
1987: The grass may look greener elsewhere.
1999: Be yourself; value uniqueness over trends.
Dragon
Wealth: fair
Health: fair
Love: understanding
Lucky direction: north
1940: Cultivate grace as you age.
1952: Seek to understand younger generations.
1964: Avoid saying, “Back in my day.”
1976: Predict outcomes well.
1988: Avoid viewing seniors negatively.
2000: Reflect on and understand yourself.
Snake
Wealth: spending
Health: cautious
Love: conflicting
Lucky direction: north
1941: Visit a doctor if you feel unwell.
1953: Recall that a life without children has its perks.
1965: Offer kindness to those you dislike.
1977: Avoid overworking and overindulgence.
1989: You may feel unable to decide.
2001: Avoid getting swept up in emotions.
Horse
Wealth: average
Health: good
Love: joyous
Lucky direction: west
1942: You might make a happy expenditure.
1954: There may be pleasant dilemmas ahead.
1966: Financial opportunities may arise.
1978: Hard work may lead to a fruitful outcome.
1990: Possible extra income or a side job.
2002: You might receive allowance money.
Sheep
Wealth: fair
Health: fair
Love: tolerating
Lucky direction: south
1943: Good is good.
1955: Focus on others’ strengths, not just faults.
1967: Praise can make even whales dance.
1979: Look at the forest, not just the trees.
1991: High-flying birds see farther.
2003: Echo other people's sentiments.
Monkey
Wealth: average
Health: good
Love: meeting
Lucky direction: east
1944: Live young and adapt to modern times.
1956: Learn how to use the internet or mobile phone.
1968: Beneficial meetings or events may arise.
1980: Contracts or promises may be confirmed.
1992: Expect gatherings or outings.
2004: Likely to enjoy a pleasant meeting.
Rooster
Wealth: average
Health: good
Love: joyful
Lucky direction: east
1945: Today is better than yesterday.
1957: You may balance both principles and practicality.
1969: Don’t delay today’s tasks.
1981: May see more profit than loss.
1993: Split meal costs fairly when dining with others.
2005: Your financial luck may improve.
Dog
Wealth: fair
Health: fair
Love: colorful
Lucky direction: south
1946: Worrying won’t solve anything.
1958: Appearances and reality may differ.
1970: It’s not over until it’s truly over.
1982: There’s no such thing as a free lunch.
1994: Value character and skill over looks.
2006: Skill is more important than appearance.
Pig
Wealth: fair
Health: fair
Love: good
Lucky direction: east
1935: Communication with others may go smoothly.
1947: Age is just a number in love.
1959: No one is dearer than family, whether good or bad.
1971: Arguments between couples don’t last.
1983: Don’t be led solely by emotions.
1995: Avoid becoming too focused on romance.
2007: Prioritize studies over romance.
