Today's fortune: Nov. 22, 2024

Read what today holds in store for you under the 12 signs of the zodiac, each represented by an animal. Our astrologer Cho Ku-moon explores(the four pillars of destiny) and geomancy for your prospects on wealth, health and love while offering advice on the direction of your luck and fortune.Wealth: fairHealth: fairLove: generousLucky direction: west1936: You might have expenses to cover.1948: Life experiences are similar for everyone.1960: People and wine both get better with age.1972: Value traditions.1984: Showing filial respect isn’t easy.1996: Trust and follow your superiors.Wealth: fairHealth: fairLove: toleratingLucky direction: east1937: Have light meals.1949: Embrace a broad mind and tolerance.1961: Overlook small mistakes.1973: Morning will likely go smoother than afternoon.1985: Choose vegetables and fruits over meat.1997: Retro and urban fashion are lucky styles.Wealth: goodHealth: strongLove: unitedLucky direction: east1938: Everything from A to Z might please you.1950: Family harmony is the key to happiness.1962: Everything has its proper place.1974: Create opportunities for unity and teamwork.1986: Success lies in standing together.1998: You may find mutual understanding with others.Wealth: fairHealth: fairLove: jealousyLucky direction: south1939: Eat well and don’t worry.1951: Strive for balance in your approach.1963: People face similar life situations.1975: Too many opinions can lead to confusion.1987: The grass may look greener elsewhere.1999: Be yourself; value uniqueness over trends.Wealth: fairHealth: fairLove: understandingLucky direction: north1940: Cultivate grace as you age.1952: Seek to understand younger generations.1964: Avoid saying, “Back in my day.”1976: Predict outcomes well.1988: Avoid viewing seniors negatively.2000: Reflect on and understand yourself.Wealth: spendingHealth: cautiousLove: conflictingLucky direction: north1941: Visit a doctor if you feel unwell.1953: Recall that a life without children has its perks.1965: Offer kindness to those you dislike.1977: Avoid overworking and overindulgence.1989: You may feel unable to decide.2001: Avoid getting swept up in emotions.Wealth: averageHealth: goodLove: joyousLucky direction: west1942: You might make a happy expenditure.1954: There may be pleasant dilemmas ahead.1966: Financial opportunities may arise.1978: Hard work may lead to a fruitful outcome.1990: Possible extra income or a side job.2002: You might receive allowance money.Wealth: fairHealth: fairLove: toleratingLucky direction: south1943: Good is good.1955: Focus on others’ strengths, not just faults.1967: Praise can make even whales dance.1979: Look at the forest, not just the trees.1991: High-flying birds see farther.2003: Echo other people's sentiments.Wealth: averageHealth: goodLove: meetingLucky direction: east1944: Live young and adapt to modern times.1956: Learn how to use the internet or mobile phone.1968: Beneficial meetings or events may arise.1980: Contracts or promises may be confirmed.1992: Expect gatherings or outings.2004: Likely to enjoy a pleasant meeting.Wealth: averageHealth: goodLove: joyfulLucky direction: east1945: Today is better than yesterday.1957: You may balance both principles and practicality.1969: Don’t delay today’s tasks.1981: May see more profit than loss.1993: Split meal costs fairly when dining with others.2005: Your financial luck may improve.Wealth: fairHealth: fairLove: colorfulLucky direction: south1946: Worrying won’t solve anything.1958: Appearances and reality may differ.1970: It’s not over until it’s truly over.1982: There’s no such thing as a free lunch.1994: Value character and skill over looks.2006: Skill is more important than appearance.Wealth: fairHealth: fairLove: goodLucky direction: east1935: Communication with others may go smoothly.1947: Age is just a number in love.1959: No one is dearer than family, whether good or bad.1971: Arguments between couples don’t last.1983: Don’t be led solely by emotions.1995: Avoid becoming too focused on romance.2007: Prioritize studies over romance.