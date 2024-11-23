2024 MAMA Awards last day red carpet — in pictures
Published: 23 Nov. 2024, 15:10
-
- YOON SO-YEON
- yoon.soyeon@joongang.co.kr
Boy band Seventeen poses for photos at the 2024 MAMA Awards red carpet on Nov. 23 at the Kyocera Dome in Osaka, Japan. [CJ ENM]
The 2024 MAMA Awards kicked off its last day at the Kyocera Dome in Osaka on Saturday afternoon.
K-pop acts and actors took to the red carpet before the event officially kicked off at 3 p.m., including: (G)I-DLE, aespa, Bibi, Dex, Kim Tae-ri, Hoyeon, INI, Kim Hye-jun, Lee Soo-been, Hanhae, Lee Hye-sung, Mei Nagano, Meovv, Moon Sang-min, Oh Sang-uk, Seventeen, Yim Si-wan and ZeroBaseOne.
Saturday's performance will be held by Seventeen, aespa, INI, Zerobaseone, Lee Young-ji, Meovv, BIBI, (G)I-DLE and G-Dragon.
This year's MAMA Awards began on Friday at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, marking the awards ceremony's first time being held in the United States in its 25-year history. Up-and-coming artists including Riize, TWS, ILLIT, Katseye and Young Posse took the stage at the Dolby Theatre.
Friday's performance in Osaka included Enhypen, Tomorrow X Together, BoyNextDoor, Treasure, IVE, ME:I, Plave and Lee Young-ji.
Boy band ZeroBaseOne poses for photos at the 2024 MAMA Awards red carpet on Nov. 23 at the Kyocera Dome in Osaka, Japan. [CJ ENM]
Girl group aespa poses for photos at the 2024 MAMA Awards red carpet on Nov. 23 at the Kyocera Dome in Osaka, Japan. [CJ ENM]
Girl group (G)I-DLE poses for photos at the 2024 MAMA Awards red carpet on Nov. 23 at the Kyocera Dome in Osaka, Japan. [CJ ENM]
Boy band INI poses for photos at the 2024 MAMA Awards red carpet on Nov. 23 at the Kyocera Dome in Osaka, Japan. [CJ ENM]
Girl group Meovv poses for photos at the 2024 MAMA Awards red carpet on Nov. 23 at the Kyocera Dome in Osaka, Japan. [CJ ENM]
Actor Kim Tae-ri, host of the event, poses for photos at the 2024 MAMA Awards red carpet on Nov. 23 at the Kyocera Dome in Osaka, Japan. [CJ ENM]
Actor Yim Si-wan poses for photos at the 2024 MAMA Awards red carpet on Nov. 23 at the Kyocera Dome in Osaka, Japan. [CJ ENM]
Actor Moon Sang-min poses for photos at the 2024 MAMA Awards red carpet on Nov. 23 at the Kyocera Dome in Osaka, Japan. [CJ ENM]
Actor Oh Sang-uk poses for photos at the 2024 MAMA Awards red carpet on Nov. 23 at the Kyocera Dome in Osaka, Japan. [CJ ENM]
Japanese actor Mei Nagano poses for photos at the 2024 MAMA Awards red carpet on Nov. 23 at the Kyocera Dome in Osaka, Japan. [CJ ENM]
Rapper Hanhae poses for photos at the 2024 MAMA Awards red carpet on Nov. 23 at the Kyocera Dome in Osaka, Japan. [CJ ENM]
Actor Lee Joo-been poses for photos at the 2024 MAMA Awards red carpet on Nov. 23 at the Kyocera Dome in Osaka, Japan. [CJ ENM]
Actor Kim Hye-jun poses for photos at the 2024 MAMA Awards red carpet on Nov. 23 at the Kyocera Dome in Osaka, Japan. [CJ ENM]
Actor Lee Hye-sung and rapper Hanhae pose for photos at the 2024 MAMA Awards red carpet on Nov. 23 at the Kyocera Dome in Osaka, Japan. [CJ ENM]
Actor Hoyeon poses for photos at the 2024 MAMA Awards red carpet on Nov. 23 at the Kyocera Dome in Osaka, Japan. [CJ ENM]
