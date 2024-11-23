2024 MAMA Awards last day red carpet — in pictures



YOON SO-YEON

yoon.soyeon@joongang.co.kr

The 2024 MAMA Awards kicked off its last day at the Kyocera Dome in Osaka on Saturday afternoon.K-pop acts and actors took to the red carpet before the event officially kicked off at 3 p.m., including: (G)I-DLE, aespa, Bibi, Dex, Kim Tae-ri, Hoyeon, INI, Kim Hye-jun, Lee Soo-been, Hanhae, Lee Hye-sung, Mei Nagano, Meovv, Moon Sang-min, Oh Sang-uk, Seventeen, Yim Si-wan and ZeroBaseOne.Saturday's performance will be held by Seventeen, aespa, INI, Zerobaseone, Lee Young-ji, Meovv, BIBI, (G)I-DLE and G-Dragon.This year's MAMA Awards began on Friday at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, marking the awards ceremony's first time being held in the United States in its 25-year history. Up-and-coming artists including Riize, TWS, ILLIT, Katseye and Young Posse took the stage at the Dolby Theatre.Friday's performance in Osaka included Enhypen, Tomorrow X Together, BoyNextDoor, Treasure, IVE, ME:I, Plave and Lee Young-ji.BY YOON SO-YEON [yoon.soyeon@joongang.co.kr]