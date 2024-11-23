 JYP Entertainment to roll out new boy band KickFlip, following Stray Kids
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

JYP Entertainment to roll out new boy band KickFlip, following Stray Kids

Published: 23 Nov. 2024, 13:26
  • 기자 사진
  • YOON SO-YEON
JYP Entertainment's newest boy band KickFlip promotion poster [JYP ENTERTAINMENT]

JYP Entertainment's newest boy band KickFlip promotion poster [JYP ENTERTAINMENT]

 
JYP Entertainment will open up the new year with the debut of its first new K-pop boy band in six years since Stray Kids, the agency said Saturday.
 
The new septet will be named KickFlip, which is the name of a high-level skateboarding technique where a rider kicks the board with the tip of the foot and flips themselves 360 degrees in the air, according to the agency.
 

Related Article

 
Park Jin-young, founder and chief producer of JYP Entertainment, announced the band's project for the first time during the 2024 MAMA Awards held on Friday in Los Angeles.
 
"KickFlip will begin a new chapter in 2025 as the new face of JYP Entertainment, just like a skateboarder moves forward with a kickflip," JYP Entertainment said in a press release.
 
JYP Entertainment has so far rolled out K-pop boy bands such as 2PM, GOT7 and Stray Kids.

BY YOON SO-YEON [yoon.soyeon@joongang.co.kr]
tags JYP Entertainment KickFlip Stray Kids

More in K-pop

2024 MAMA Awards last day red carpet — in pictures

Girl group agency denies CEO's sex assault allegations

JYP Entertainment to roll out new boy band KickFlip, following Stray Kids

BTS's Jimin wins big at 2024 MAMA Awards despite absence

Pre-taped? Rosé and Bruno Mars' performance gets mixed reviews

Related Stories

Stray Kids' 'ATE' becomes best-selling K-pop album in 2024 in United States

Stray Kids announces second phase of 'dominATE' world tour

Stray Kids to embark on world tour in August, with six stadium shows

As it happened — Stray Kids' 'ATE' press conference

Stray Kids sells more than 1.1 million copies of 'Noeasy' album
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)