JYP Entertainment to roll out new boy band KickFlip, following Stray Kids



JYP Entertainment will open up the new year with the debut of its first new K-pop boy band in six years since Stray Kids, the agency said Saturday.The new septet will be named KickFlip, which is the name of a high-level skateboarding technique where a rider kicks the board with the tip of the foot and flips themselves 360 degrees in the air, according to the agency.Park Jin-young, founder and chief producer of JYP Entertainment, announced the band's project for the first time during the 2024 MAMA Awards held on Friday in Los Angeles."KickFlip will begin a new chapter in 2025 as the new face of JYP Entertainment, just like a skateboarder moves forward with a kickflip," JYP Entertainment said in a press release.JYP Entertainment has so far rolled out K-pop boy bands such as 2PM, GOT7 and Stray Kids.BY YOON SO-YEON [yoon.soyeon@joongang.co.kr]