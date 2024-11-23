Pre-taped? Rosé and Bruno Mars' performance gets mixed reviews
Published: 23 Nov. 2024, 00:01
- YOON SO-YEON
Rosé of Blackpink and Bruno Mars performed their single “APT.” together for the first time, to mixed reviews, during Friday at the 2024 MAMA Awards held at the Kyocera Dome in Osaka, Japan.
MAMA Awards showed a video of the two singers performing at a venue smaller and separate from the Kyocera Dome where the awards ceremony was held at, leading audiences to suspect that the stage was pre-taped instead of performed live as anticipated.
Comments on Mnet's official YouTube channel showed disappointment, with some reading, "It would have been awesome to see them perform live, not on a pre-recorded video" and "It's understandable that they didn't perform live, but it's still kind of sad."
Friday's stage came one month after “APT.” dropped on Oct. 18 as the prerelease single from her upcoming full-length album “rosie,” set for Dec. 6.
The announcement of Rosé and Mars’ live performance won rave reactions from fans around the world, especially upon the huge popularity “APT.” has been garnering around the world through social media.
Rosé and Mars' performance came at the end of the award ceremony, following performances by Enhypen, Tomorrow X Together, BoyNextDoor, Treasure, IVE, ME:I, Plave and Lee Young-ji. Rose and Mars received the Global Sensation award for “APT." earlier during the day.
“Kamsahammida,” Mars said “Thank you” in Korean upon receiving the award.
“I wrote a song based on my favorite drinking game and I had no idea that it would be loved this much,” Rosé said. “Thank you so much for all our love.”
The 2024 MAMA Awards began on Friday at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, marking the awards ceremony's first time being held in the United States in its 25-year history. Up-and-coming artists including Riize, TWS, ILLIT, Katseye and Young Posse took the stage at the Dolby Theatre.
The last day of the MAMA Awards will take place at the Kyocera Dome with performances by Seventeen, aespa, INI, Zerobaseone, Lee Young-ji, Meovv, BIBI, (G)I-DLE and G-Dragon. The red carpet will begin at 1 p.m. followed by the award ceremony and performances at 3 p.m.
BY YOON SO-YEON [yoon.soyeon@joongang.co.kr]
