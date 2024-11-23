President Yoon approves appointment of KBS chief

President Yoon Suk Yeol on Saturday approved the appointment of the new president of KBS, the country's largest public broadcaster.Park Jang-beom has been chosen to replace current CEO Park Min to be the 27th president of the broadcaster. His term will begin Dec. 10 and run through Dec. 9, 2027.Park, an economics graduate at Yonsei University, joined KBS as a journalist in 1994 and has served as a London correspondent and a chief secretary, as well as in other various positions. Park is currently the chief presenter of KBS' prime-time news.