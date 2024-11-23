 Today's fortune: Nov. 23, 2024
Today's fortune: Nov. 23, 2024

Published: 23 Nov. 2024, 07:00
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI


 
Read what today holds in store for you under the 12 signs of the zodiac, each represented by an animal. Our astrologer Cho Ku-moon explores saju (the four pillars of destiny) and geomancy for your prospects on wealth, health and love while offering advice on the direction of your luck and fortune. 
 
 
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024 (Oct. 23 on the lunar calendar)
 
 
Rat


 
Wealth: spending
Health: cautious
Love: conflicting
Lucky direction: west
 
1936: Avoid strenuous tasks.
1948: Avoid overeating.
1960: Silence is golden, words may cause trouble.
1972: Refrain from speaking your mind.
1984: Set off early to be on time.
1996: Be cautious of injuries.
 
 
Ox


 
Wealth: fair
Health: fair
Love: understanding
Lucky direction: east
 
1937: Avoid stepping forward; trust in others.
1949: Blood is thicker than water.
1961: Try to understand younger generations.
1973: Be keenly aware of your surroundings.
1985: Put yourself in the other’s shoes.
1997: Not everything is as it seems.
 
 
Tiger


 
Wealth: fair
Health: fair
Love: jealous
Lucky direction: south
 
1938: A tree with many branches is bound to sway.
1950: Keep balanced in your stance.
1962: Nurture those with potential.
1974: There is no definitive answer in life.
1986: Being jealous is losing.
1998: Balance trends with individuality.
 
 
Rabbit


 
Wealth: good
Health: strong
Love: united
Lucky direction: east
 
1939: You’re at an age where you're allowed to do as you wish.
1951: The household may be lively with visitors.
1963: Good things need a crowd to thrive.
1975: Expect improved relationships.
1987: Team up with others for success.
1999: You're likely to be on the same page with others.
 
 
Dragon


 
Wealth: fair
Health: fair
Love: tolerating
Lucky direction: north
 
1940: Approach things with a broad and gentle mind.
1952: Don’t let minor issues affect your mood.
1964: Be like water, go with the flow.
1976: Embrace the virtue of concession.
1988: Fashion is competitive; mind your appearance.
2000: Listen well to your parents. 
 
 
Snake


 
Wealth: average
Health: good
Love: joyful
Lucky direction: south
 
1941: Family ties are stronger than any other.
1953: You may hear news about relatives.
1965: Life may be filled with laughter today.
1977: Take a bold step forward.
1989: Prioritize family responsibilities.
2001: Enjoy camaraderie and good conversation.
 
 
Horse
 
 
Wealth: average
Health: good
Love: joyful 
Lucky direction: north
 
1942: Follow your heart.
1954: There may be ups and downs, but the result could be satisfying.
1966: You may gain more than you lose.
1978: Spending and gains could balance out.
1990: A day for giving and receiving warmth.
2002: You are likely to receive compliments.
 
 
Sheep


 
Wealth: average
Health: good
Love: joyful
Lucky direction: west
 
1943: In hindsight, every moment is a fond memory.
1955: Expect laughter and friendly conversations.
1967: Achieve goals and feel fulfilled.
1979: Spend time with family.
1991: You may receive an invitation or an opportunity to gather with others.
2003: Your efforts won’t go unrewarded.
 
 
Monkey
 
 
Wealth: average
Health: good
Love: passionate
Lucky direction: east
 
1944: Lead household matters confidently.
1956: You’re in the prime of life; live with confidence.
1968: Don’t delay; complete today’s tasks.
1980: A busy day with possibly overlapping engagements.
1992: Face the day with confidence.
2004: Embrace challenges and adventure.
 
 
Rooster
 
 
Wealth: average
Health: good
Love: joyous
Lucky direction: east
 
1945: Life itself is a worthwhile endeavor.
1957: You could receive an invitation or meet someone.
1969: Sensible spending brings fulfillment.
1981: Hard work may leave you tired, but the results will be rewarding.
1993: Exchange or receive gifts.
2005: You may receive some pocket money.
 
 
Dog
 
 
Wealth: fair
Health: fair
Love: joyous
Lucky direction: south
 
1946: Every family member is equally precious.
1958: You may feel like giving something to others.
1970: Mutual warmth and affection will flourish.
1982: Respecting your partner’s words keeps harmony.
1994: Maintain a balanced distance with others.
2006: Something you like may not comes easily.
 
 
Pig


 
Wealth: fair
Health: fair
Love: generous
Lucky direction: southwest
 
1935: Spend wisely rather than saving excessively.
1947: Even without an appetite, eat well.
1959: Avoid overeating and drinking too much.
1971: Pride is worth more than wealth.
1983: Avoid spending beyond your means.
1995: Listen more than you speak.
2007: Don’t skip meals.
 
