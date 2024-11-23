Today's fortune: Nov. 23, 2024

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

Read what today holds in store for you under the 12 signs of the zodiac, each represented by an animal. Our astrologer Cho Ku-moon explores(the four pillars of destiny) and geomancy for your prospects on wealth, health and love while offering advice on the direction of your luck and fortune.Wealth: spendingHealth: cautiousLove: conflictingLucky direction: west1936: Avoid strenuous tasks.1948: Avoid overeating.1960: Silence is golden, words may cause trouble.1972: Refrain from speaking your mind.1984: Set off early to be on time.1996: Be cautious of injuries.Wealth: fairHealth: fairLove: understandingLucky direction: east1937: Avoid stepping forward; trust in others.1949: Blood is thicker than water.1961: Try to understand younger generations.1973: Be keenly aware of your surroundings.1985: Put yourself in the other’s shoes.1997: Not everything is as it seems.Wealth: fairHealth: fairLove: jealousLucky direction: south1938: A tree with many branches is bound to sway.1950: Keep balanced in your stance.1962: Nurture those with potential.1974: There is no definitive answer in life.1986: Being jealous is losing.1998: Balance trends with individuality.Wealth: goodHealth: strongLove: unitedLucky direction: east1939: You’re at an age where you're allowed to do as you wish.1951: The household may be lively with visitors.1963: Good things need a crowd to thrive.1975: Expect improved relationships.1987: Team up with others for success.1999: You're likely to be on the same page with others.Wealth: fairHealth: fairLove: toleratingLucky direction: north1940: Approach things with a broad and gentle mind.1952: Don’t let minor issues affect your mood.1964: Be like water, go with the flow.1976: Embrace the virtue of concession.1988: Fashion is competitive; mind your appearance.2000: Listen well to your parents.Wealth: averageHealth: goodLove: joyfulLucky direction: south1941: Family ties are stronger than any other.1953: You may hear news about relatives.1965: Life may be filled with laughter today.1977: Take a bold step forward.1989: Prioritize family responsibilities.2001: Enjoy camaraderie and good conversation.Wealth: averageHealth: goodLove: joyfulLucky direction: north1942: Follow your heart.1954: There may be ups and downs, but the result could be satisfying.1966: You may gain more than you lose.1978: Spending and gains could balance out.1990: A day for giving and receiving warmth.2002: You are likely to receive compliments.Wealth: averageHealth: goodLove: joyfulLucky direction: west1943: In hindsight, every moment is a fond memory.1955: Expect laughter and friendly conversations.1967: Achieve goals and feel fulfilled.1979: Spend time with family.1991: You may receive an invitation or an opportunity to gather with others.2003: Your efforts won’t go unrewarded.Wealth: averageHealth: goodLove: passionateLucky direction: east1944: Lead household matters confidently.1956: You’re in the prime of life; live with confidence.1968: Don’t delay; complete today’s tasks.1980: A busy day with possibly overlapping engagements.1992: Face the day with confidence.2004: Embrace challenges and adventure.Wealth: averageHealth: goodLove: joyousLucky direction: east1945: Life itself is a worthwhile endeavor.1957: You could receive an invitation or meet someone.1969: Sensible spending brings fulfillment.1981: Hard work may leave you tired, but the results will be rewarding.1993: Exchange or receive gifts.2005: You may receive some pocket money.Wealth: fairHealth: fairLove: joyousLucky direction: south1946: Every family member is equally precious.1958: You may feel like giving something to others.1970: Mutual warmth and affection will flourish.1982: Respecting your partner’s words keeps harmony.1994: Maintain a balanced distance with others.2006: Something you like may not comes easily.Wealth: fairHealth: fairLove: generousLucky direction: southwest1935: Spend wisely rather than saving excessively.1947: Even without an appetite, eat well.1959: Avoid overeating and drinking too much.1971: Pride is worth more than wealth.1983: Avoid spending beyond your means.1995: Listen more than you speak.2007: Don’t skip meals.