Today's fortune: Nov. 23, 2024
Published: 23 Nov. 2024, 07:00
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI
Read what today holds in store for you under the 12 signs of the zodiac, each represented by an animal. Our astrologer Cho Ku-moon explores saju (the four pillars of destiny) and geomancy for your prospects on wealth, health and love while offering advice on the direction of your luck and fortune.
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024 (Oct. 23 on the lunar calendar)
Rat
Wealth: spending
Health: cautious
Love: conflicting
Lucky direction: west
1936: Avoid strenuous tasks.
1948: Avoid overeating.
1960: Silence is golden, words may cause trouble.
1972: Refrain from speaking your mind.
1984: Set off early to be on time.
1996: Be cautious of injuries.
Ox
Wealth: fair
Health: fair
Love: understanding
Lucky direction: east
1937: Avoid stepping forward; trust in others.
1949: Blood is thicker than water.
1961: Try to understand younger generations.
1973: Be keenly aware of your surroundings.
1985: Put yourself in the other’s shoes.
1997: Not everything is as it seems.
Tiger
Wealth: fair
Health: fair
Love: jealous
Lucky direction: south
1938: A tree with many branches is bound to sway.
1950: Keep balanced in your stance.
1962: Nurture those with potential.
1974: There is no definitive answer in life.
1986: Being jealous is losing.
1998: Balance trends with individuality.
Rabbit
Wealth: good
Health: strong
Love: united
Lucky direction: east
1939: You’re at an age where you're allowed to do as you wish.
1951: The household may be lively with visitors.
1963: Good things need a crowd to thrive.
1975: Expect improved relationships.
1987: Team up with others for success.
1999: You're likely to be on the same page with others.
Dragon
Wealth: fair
Health: fair
Love: tolerating
Lucky direction: north
1940: Approach things with a broad and gentle mind.
1952: Don’t let minor issues affect your mood.
1964: Be like water, go with the flow.
1976: Embrace the virtue of concession.
1988: Fashion is competitive; mind your appearance.
2000: Listen well to your parents.
Snake
Wealth: average
Health: good
Love: joyful
Lucky direction: south
1941: Family ties are stronger than any other.
1953: You may hear news about relatives.
1965: Life may be filled with laughter today.
1977: Take a bold step forward.
1989: Prioritize family responsibilities.
2001: Enjoy camaraderie and good conversation.
Horse
Wealth: average
Health: good
Love: joyful
Lucky direction: north
1942: Follow your heart.
1954: There may be ups and downs, but the result could be satisfying.
1966: You may gain more than you lose.
1978: Spending and gains could balance out.
1990: A day for giving and receiving warmth.
2002: You are likely to receive compliments.
Sheep
Wealth: average
Health: good
Love: joyful
Lucky direction: west
1943: In hindsight, every moment is a fond memory.
1955: Expect laughter and friendly conversations.
1967: Achieve goals and feel fulfilled.
1979: Spend time with family.
1991: You may receive an invitation or an opportunity to gather with others.
2003: Your efforts won’t go unrewarded.
Monkey
Wealth: average
Health: good
Love: passionate
Lucky direction: east
1944: Lead household matters confidently.
1956: You’re in the prime of life; live with confidence.
1968: Don’t delay; complete today’s tasks.
1980: A busy day with possibly overlapping engagements.
1992: Face the day with confidence.
2004: Embrace challenges and adventure.
Rooster
Wealth: average
Health: good
Love: joyous
Lucky direction: east
1945: Life itself is a worthwhile endeavor.
1957: You could receive an invitation or meet someone.
1969: Sensible spending brings fulfillment.
1981: Hard work may leave you tired, but the results will be rewarding.
1993: Exchange or receive gifts.
2005: You may receive some pocket money.
Dog
Wealth: fair
Health: fair
Love: joyous
Lucky direction: south
1946: Every family member is equally precious.
1958: You may feel like giving something to others.
1970: Mutual warmth and affection will flourish.
1982: Respecting your partner’s words keeps harmony.
1994: Maintain a balanced distance with others.
2006: Something you like may not comes easily.
Pig
Wealth: fair
Health: fair
Love: generous
Lucky direction: southwest
1935: Spend wisely rather than saving excessively.
1947: Even without an appetite, eat well.
1959: Avoid overeating and drinking too much.
1971: Pride is worth more than wealth.
1983: Avoid spending beyond your means.
1995: Listen more than you speak.
2007: Don’t skip meals.
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)