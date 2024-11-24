Good sports: Hyundai, Toyota chiefs meet again at WRC



Hyundai Motor Exeuctive Chair Euisun Chung met with Toyota Motor Chairman Akio Toyoda once again at the 2024 World Rally Championship (WRC) on Sunday, a month after the two chiefs attended a public event together for the first time in a show of cooperation.The two reportedly watched from Toyota Gazoo Racing Park as preparations for the race, held at Toyota Stadium in Aichi Prefecture got underway. Thierry Neuville and co-driver Martin Whydaghe secured Toyota's eighth WRC manufacturers' title while Hyundai came in second.Hyundai Motor and Toyota are sponsors of the leading racers in the competition.Toyota Chairman Toyoda greeted Korean reporters at the site and reiterated the Japanese motor company's commitment to fostering a motorsport culture with Hyundai, local media reported."Chairman Chung came to the WRC Japan Rally. I believe it is very good for both Korea and Japan and the two automakers to continue to interact like this," he said."I hope we can make good cars through motorsports and work together to make cars that everyone wants to buy as we compete against each other."BY KIM JU-YEON [kim.juyeon2@joongang.co.kr]