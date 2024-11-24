 LG to cancel $357 million in shares by 2026
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

LG to cancel $357 million in shares by 2026

Published: 24 Nov. 2024, 17:09
  • 기자 사진
  • JIN EUN-SOO
LG Group's headquarters in Seoul [YONHAP]

LG Group's headquarters in Seoul [YONHAP]

LG Corp., the holding company of LG Group, said Friday it will cancel its own shares worth 500 billion won ($356.8 million) by 2026 as part of a corporate value enhancement program.
 
The company will cancel approximately 6.1 million treasury stocks, repurchased in June under its 2022 buyback program, by 2026, according to its value-up plan.
 
The plan also includes a semiannual dividend payment program starting next year, reflecting a stronger focus on shareholder returns.
 
To drive profitability, LG Corp. plans to concentrate investments on future growth engines, such as artificial intelligence, biotechnology and clean technologies.
 
At the same time, four LG Group affiliates — LG Display, LG Innotek, LG Chem and LG Energy Solution — also announced value-up programs to develop new businesses and bolster financial health.
 
LG Display, a flat screen supplier to Apple, aims to achieve a turnaround in operating profit next year by focusing on high-end organic light-emitting diode technology and implementing cost-saving measures. The company posted 643.7 billion won in operating loss for the first nine months of the year.
 

Yonhap
tags lg

More in Industry

LG to cancel $357 million in shares by 2026

Good sports: Hyundai, Toyota chiefs meet again at WRC

Hyundai, Kia recall over 208,000 electric vehicles citing charging issues

Hanwha Ocean withdraws police complaint aginst HD Hyundai Heavy Industries

LG Innotek unveils plan to raise ROE and generate $5.6 billion annually

Related Stories

LG Chem to inspect all plants, suspensions possible

LG U+ collects used tech for International E-waste Day

LG Energy seeks to expand business in Japan with sales subsidiary

LG Energy Solution to cut investment after nearly posting loss

LG Chem opens research center in Georgia
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)