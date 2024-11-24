Korean, Chinese culture ministers agree to expand tourism cooperation

The culture ministers of Korea and China held talks in Shanghai to discuss ways to expand their cooperation in the areas of culture and tourism and hold regular high-level talks as part of such efforts, Seoul's Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism said Sunday.In the talks on Saturday, Korean Culture Minister Yu In-chon and his Chinese counterpart, Sun Yeli, agreed to hold regular high-level and working-level meetings to broaden cooperation in culture and the arts as well as tourism, the ministry said.Yu was quoted as saying that joint productions in the pop culture industry could appeal to the global market, and that showing Korean films and performances in China could help contribute to the country's regional economy.Sun suggested holding regular meetings across the culture sector, including those between their ministries; cultural organizations, such as museums, galleries and libraries; and companies, according to the ministry.Yu, who visited Shanghai to attend a three-day international tourism exhibition, also held bilateral talks with his Thai and Malaysian counterparts Friday.In his meeting with his Thai counterpart, Sorawong Thienthong, Yu vowed efforts to help resolve inconveniences suffered by Thai tourists entering Korean airports due to entry denial amid illegal immigration issues, the ministry said.Yu invited his Malaysian counterpart, Tiong King Sing, to a high-level Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation culture meeting Korea is pushing to hold next year. In response, Tiong invited Yu to an Asean-led meeting of tourism ministers set to be held in Malaysia in January.Yonhap