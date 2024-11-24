 Actor Jung Woo-sung welcomes child with model Moon Ga-bi
Actor Jung Woo-sung welcomes child with model Moon Ga-bi

Published: 24 Nov. 2024, 22:13 Updated: 24 Nov. 2024, 22:15
  • SHIN MIN-HEE
Actor Jung Woo-sung, left, and model Moon Ga-bi [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Actor Jung Woo-sung, left, and model Moon Ga-bi [SCREEN CAPTURE]

 
Actor Jung Woo-sung is the biological father of model Moon Ga-bi’s child, according to Jung's agency Artist Company on Sunday. 
 
This follows Moon revealing that she had given birth to a child on Friday through an Instagram post. The 35-year-old model did not state specific details about the child, like their birth date, sex or the identity of the father.
 

Dispatch reported Sunday that Moon and the 51-year-old actor had met for the first time in 2022 at a gathering and kept in touch since then. It was in June last year that Moon became pregnant with Jung’s child. Jung reportedly even decided on the taemyeong, which is a nickname given to a developing baby.
 
Jung promised through a statement by his agency to take responsibility for raising the child.
 
“I learned of the pregnancy last year, and decided to protect the precious life,” Jung was quoted as saying by Dispatch. “I will support the baby as much as I can as the father.”
 
The report did not specify the pair’s relationship status, except that it “was not a serious relationship leading to marriage.”
 
Moon debuted in 2017 through a variety show called “Attraction TV” (translated) on the cable television channel OnStyle. She has since made appearances in other variety shows like OnStyle’s “Get it beauty” (2006-21) and SBS’s “Law of the Jungle” (2011-21).
 
Jung is best known for starring in films like “12.12: The Day” (2023), “The King” (2017), “Asura: The City of Madness” (2016) and “The Good, the Bad, the Weird” (2008).

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [shin.minhee@joongang.co.kr]
