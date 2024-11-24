 Seoul to maintain $6M for WFP's 'Grain from Ukraine'
Seoul to maintain $6M for WFP's 'Grain from Ukraine'

Published: 24 Nov. 2024, 16:48 Updated: 24 Nov. 2024, 18:04
  • 기자 사진
  • SEO JI-EUN
Ukrainian farmer Dmytro Hnatkevitch harvests wheat on his farm in the village of Grygorovka, Ukraine, in this file photo taken in August 1996. [AP/YONHAP]

The Korean government said Sunday it will contribute another $6 million next year for a World Food Programme (WFP) project that delivers Ukrainian grain to nations facing severe food shortages.
 
Second Vice Foreign Minister Kang In-sun announced the plan for the WFP's "Grain from Ukraine" program during the 3rd International Summit on Food Security hosted by Ukraine on Sunday.
 
The initiative aims to provide Ukrainian grain to countries vulnerable to famine and drought such as Somalia and Yemen. Korea contributed $3 million to the program in 2022 and $6 million in 2023.
 
Kang stressed the importance of strengthening international cooperation to tackle global hunger, highlighting Korea's commitment to addressing food insecurity, according to the foreign ministry.
 
Since the outbreak of the Ukraine war in 2022, the country — a major grain exporter — has been organizing food security summits to address the escalating global food crisis.

BY SEO JI-EUN [seo.jieun1@joongang.co.kr]
tags Korea Ukraine grain aid

Seoul to maintain $6M for WFP's 'Grain from Ukraine'

