 Frost creates stunning scenery in Gangwon — in pictures
Frost creates stunning scenery in Gangwon — in pictures

Published: 24 Nov. 2024, 17:50
Frost descends on the Secret Garden in Inje County, Gangwon, on Sunday morning, creating a picturesque landscape. The garden got its name from its former status as a military operations zone that was off-limits to the public. [NEWS1]

BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [kim.minyoung5@joongang.co.kr]
