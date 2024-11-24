 500 North Korean soldiers killed in Ukrainian missile strike: Report
Korea JoongAng Daily

Published: 24 Nov. 2024, 17:02
This image captured from the Center for Strategic Communication and Information Security shows soldiers who appear to be North Korean at a military base in Russia. [YONHAP]

A Ukrainian media outlet reported that about 500 North Korean soldiers were killed in a missile strike from Kyiv in Russia's western Kursk region.
 

Citing Global Defense Corporation, a defense news publisher, Ukrainian agency RBC-Ukraine said the North Korean soldiers had been killed “as a result of the Storm Shadow missile strike on the Kursk region.”
 
South Korean and U.S. officials said North Korea sent more than 10,000 troops to Russia in support of its invasion against Ukraine.
 
Yonhap 

BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [kim.minyoung5@joongang.co.kr]
