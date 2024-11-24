Protests erupt in Seoul demanding president's resignation, DP chief's arrest as pivotal trial nears



CHO JUNG-WOO

cho.jungwoo1@joongang.co.kr

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

Protesters for multiple causes gathered in downtown Seoul on Saturday afternoon, with liberalsdemanding President Yoon Suk Yeol’s resignation and conservatives calling for the prompt arrest of Democratic Party (DP) leader Lee Jae-myung.At Gwanghwamun Square in central Seoul, liberal civic groups, including People’s Solidarity for Participatory Democracy and the Lawyers for a Democratic Society, also known as Minbyun, held a rally at 4:30 p.m. criticizing the Yoon Suk Yeol government and calling for the president’s resignation. Around 15,000 people participated, according to the organizers.Conservative civic groups held a separate rally at 3 p.m. about 750 meters (2,460 feet) away, near the square in front of the Dongwha Duty Free Shop in Jongno District. The action called for the arrest of Lee Jae-myung, as well as former President Moon Jae-in and Rebuilding Korea Party chief Cho Kuk.There was no clash between the two groups of protesters.On the same day, the DP held its fourth rally criticizing the incumbent government and demanding that a special counsel probe allegations involving first lady Kim Keon Hee. Key DP figures, including party chief Lee and floor leader Park Chan-dae, attended the event.Speaking at the rally, Park warned that the public would “fire” the president if he vetoed the bill on a special counsel probe into the first lady again. The DP railroaded a third attempt to appoint a special counsel for the investigation at the National Assembly on Nov. 14.In a departure from previous rallies, the DP leader refrained from speaking at the event, which political observers interpreted as an effort to avoid provoking the judiciary ahead of his sentencing trial.Prosecutors say Lee, who is scheduled to stand trial on Monday for violations of election law, coerced a former mayoral secretary into providing false testimony in his favor in 2018.The DP’s Saturday rally ended after about 30 minutes, after which Lee joined civic groups in a march toward Myeong-dong in downtown Seoul. The protesters dispersed around 8 p.m., vowing to gather again next Saturday at 6 p.m.Both large-scale rallies caused significant traffic disruptions and noise over the weekend.The conservative People Power Party (PPP) criticized the DP rally on Sunday, claiming it had failed to garner public attention amid Lee’s mounting legal troubles.“The DP pushed ahead with its fourth rally outside the National Assembly yesterday but once again failed to gain support from the general public,” Han Ji-ah, a senior PPP spokesperson, wrote in a statement.“The public’s indifference serves as a signal that Lee’s judicial risks are becoming a significant issue.”The PPP further urged the DP to “acknowledge the public’s cold perception of its leader’s legal risks” and focus instead on “addressing issues affecting people’s livelihoods.”Lee's Monday trial will come just 10 days after the politician was handed a two-year suspended sentence for a separate election law violation case. If the sentence is upheld, Lee could lose his parliamentary seat and be barred from running for public office for five years, including in the 2027 presidential election.BY SHIN HYE-YEON, CHO JUNG-WOO [cho.jungwoo1@joongang.co.kr]