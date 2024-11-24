 Both in the same boat
Both in the same boat

Published: 24 Nov. 2024, 20:04
 
While the political future of opposition leader Lee Jae-myung will be determined on Monday as the Seoul Central District Court delivers its ruling on his alleged subornation of perjury, the governing People Power Party’s leader Han Dong-hoon is under fire for a number of comments allegedly posted by his family members to criticize the presidential couple in the party’s chat room. [PARK YONG-SEOK]
Both in the same boat

