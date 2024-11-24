The secrets to the success of K-defense

In July 2022, the Polish Armaments Agency, equivalent to Korea’s Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA), signed a basic contract with Hyundai Rotem to purchase 1,000 K2 tanks. The K2 tanks, which are drawing keen attention from around the world, is evaluated to exceed the Russian army’s mainstay T-90 tanks, extolled by President Vladimir Putin as a “masterpiece,” and even surpass the U.S. M1A1 Abrams tanks in terms of performance. Following Polish President Andrzej Duda’s visit to Seoul in October, Poland is eager to import not only the K2 tanks but also the Chunmoo multiple rocket launcher system, developed by Hanwha Aerospace, as well as other advanced weapons from South Korea.Looking back, the South Korean army was helpless against the Soviet-made T-34 tanks in the initial stage of the 1950-53 Korean War. In fact, Poland was a key member of the Warsaw Pact, which was established by the Soviet Union in 1955 to counterbalance NATO and was disbanded in 1991 after the breakup of the Soviet Union. That country is now massively importing South Korean tanks after its own security risks exponentially grew with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. This historical irony reflects the harsh reality of international politics.Following the restoration in June of the mutual defense treaty between North Korea and Russia, the North recently sent more than 10,000 mercenaries to Russia to deepen security threats to Ukraine and NATO. As the demand for weapons support from South Korea, ranked fifth in the world in military strength, rapidly grows as a result, the stock prices of South Korean defense companies are also rising.Following the global craze for K-pop, K-dramas and K-food, the spotlight is on K-defense now. The total export volume of the K-defense industry is expected to exceed $20 billion for the first time this year, a sharp jump from $3 billion in 2020. The industry is not only strengthening our security and but also contributing to the economy.The success of K-defense was not achieved overnight. The 1969 Guam Doctrine, or the Nixon Doctrine, was a bolt from the blue. The declaration to pressure Asian countries to take responsibility for their own security was not much different from Donald Trump’s America First and isolationist policies.The Nixon Doctrine posed a serious security challenge to South Korea struggling with constant threats from North Korea and the Communist Bloc. Upon sensing the looming clouds over national security, President Park Chung Hee agonized and made a decision. After issuing a presidential decree in 1970, he launched the Agency for Defense Development (ADD) to foster self-reliant national defense. The agency now has 3,213 employees, including 2,418 masters and doctoral degree holders, but when it began, it had only 45 employees.The first goal of the agency was to domestically produce basic weapons such as guns, ammunition, communication devices and vehicles. The next step was to secure the ability to domestically produce precision weapons like tanks, aircraft, guided missiles and warships. In November 1971, even before the agency’s research building was completed, a presidential directive was issued to quickly develop basic weapons. The government launched a crusade for independent national defense with such urgency.After the tragic assassination of President Park on Oct. 26, 1979, the ADD suffered a slump as one-third of its staff left. But after the growth period (1980-1989) and the leap period (1990-1999), the ADD quickly entered the ranks of advanced defense institutes in the 2000s.There were many twists and turns, including unfortunate sacrifices by ADD researchers and defense industry employees during the weapons development and testing process. In November 2010, when North Korea shelled Yeonpyeong Island, the Marines deployed on the West Sea islands swiftly responded with K9 Thunder self-propelled howitzers, dealing a critical blow to North Korea. The self-propelled howitzer, produced by Hanwha Aerospace, are an iconic weapon of K-defense along with Hyundai Rotem’s K2 tanks.In December 1997, a fire broke out during a K9 self-propelled howitzer prototype launch test. A researcher from Samsung Techwin, a predecessor of Hanwha Techwin, suffered severe burns to his body from an explosion at the test site. After escaping from the scene at the last minute, he, 34 at the time, died a month later, leaving behind his wife and young son. In 2009, Dr. Kim Dong-soo, who played a leading role in developing the K9 self-propelled howitzer, died from overwork. His eldest son took the baton from his father and is working at the ADD now.So far, 26 researchers have passed away after devoting themselves to the development of various weapons. When I visited the ADD in Daejeon, I saw a Mugunghwa bronze plate engraved with this line — “We will remember you forever for your dedication to ADD” — in the Defense Science Museum inside the compound.The JoongAng Ilbo interviewed ADD President Lee Geon-wan, 63, who graduated from the Air Force Academy, served as an F-16 fighter pilot and retired as a lieutenant general in the Air Force. He had served as the commander of the Air Force Operations Command, vice chief of staff of the Air Force and superintendent of the Air Force Academy.ROK Air Force Lieutenant General (Ret.) Lee Geon-wan, right, takes a photo with President Yoon Suk Yeol after being appointed as a Defense Innovation Committee member last year. Lee, former commander of the Air Force Operations Command, has been heading the Agency for Defense Development since May. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]Since its establishment in 1969 to complete self-defense, the agency has developed more than 370 weapon systems over the past 55 years, contributing to strengthening our military power. Starting with the domestic production of basic weapons like rifles and mortars, South Korea has become a country who can independently develop advanced weapon systems such as submarine-launched ballistic missiles (SLBMs), “high-power” missiles, solid-propellant space launch vehicles and military reconnaissance satellites, as well as the Cheongung-II and L-SAM surface-to-air missile defense systems. The excellence of our weapon systems has laid the foundation for the industry boom and export expansion. This was possible thanks to the close cooperation among our military, defense companies and the ADD. I want to express my sincere gratitude and encouragement for their effort.Everyone with the DNA of challenge has played a part in developing K-defense. If I have to pick one person, it would be former President Park Chung Hee, who sowed the seeds of self-defense. In a desperate situation after the partial pullout of the U.S. forces, the president laid the foundation for realizing self-defense. With a foresight to see the future, a strong drive and leadership, he established the agency and gathered domestic and international talents. If you don’t sow the seeds with sweat and tears, you can’t reap the fruits. Today’s K-defense is the fruits of our effort to overcome difficulties and pioneer the future.I feel the greatest pride in the “Korean Patriot” Cheongung-II medium-range surface-to-air guided missiles along with the K9 self-propelled howitzers and K2 tanks. The Cheongung-II missiles — which can intercept incoming enemy missiles at a medium altitude in the Korea Air and Missile Defense (KAMD) — are cutting-edge weapon systems we developed on our own. LIG Nex1, Hanwha Systems and Hanwha Aerospace all participated in its development. There are only a few countries that have the ability to develop such an advanced weapon system. As the 2.75-inch guided rocket Bigung passed the U.S. foreign comparative testing (FCT) in July, we look forward to exporting them to the United States for the first time.As seen in the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East, security threats from both conventional and non-conventional weapons are growing. In the new Cold War epitomized by uncertainties over when and where a war will break out, the acquisition of our independent defense capabilities is more important than ever. Currently, we are making efforts on two fronts. The first is to improve the wages and treatment for ADD employees, which are lower than those of private companies, and the second is to instill a sense of pride as members of a “research institute that protects the country.” Although we have over 3,200 employees, medals are awarded to only two to three of them per year. We must honor their noble sacrifices behind the remarkable achievements of our defense industry. Public support is what really drives us to move forward.Translation by the Korea JoongAng Daily staff.