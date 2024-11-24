Hats off to Inoue and Asaji

“That’s a miracle!”I met Yoko Inoue on Nov. 20 after two and half years, and she kept saying “miracle.” Inoue, 74, is a co-chairperson of a Japanese group aiming to memorialize the Josei Coal Mine Accident. She formed a civic group in 1991 to resolve the coal mine issue.It began with her taking interest in a bizarre object resembling a chimney in the sea off Ube City, Yamaguchi Prefecture. After learning that 183 people were buried in the sea when the undersea tunnel collapsed on Feb. 3, 1942 — and that 136 of them were forcibly mobilized Koreans — she pursued excavation of the workers’ remains. She requested the Japanese government to recover the remains, but was refused every time. The government claimed that the entrance to the mine was unknown.Then, the first miracle happened in September. Since the Japanese government refused to get involved, she decided to pursue the project herself and started crowdfunding — something she had never done in her life. She doubted if anyone would chip in, but more than 1,500 people gladly contributed. With 12 million yen ($8,538), she started to search for the entrance to the mine. The location was found successfully, but the construction was a problem. A site that should be dug up was filled with weeds, and no company was willing to take the job. She thought that it was because of the history issue involved with the project.Then, the second miracle happened. One company learned about the story behind the mine and offered to help. They used equipment to make a way and dug 4 meters (13 feet) down. Water gushed out from the last shovel, and the entrance was discovered. “This is where the victims lay.” Inoue wiped tears from her eyes. The entrance was small, made of a pine plate 2.2 meters wide and 1.6 meters long.The miracle continued again. The entrance was found, but looking under the sea was a challenge. She contacted Yoshitaka Asaji, a diver and cave explorer from Tokyo. On Oct. 29, he dived into the shaft and came out with a bright face 40 minutes later. “I think I can get into it.” Inoue was relieved as the diver had searched some 200 meters into the shaft. The diver gladly went into the cold sea and is now training to excavate the remains in January 2025.Inoue’s story made me humble. We all neglected the tragedy that took place here 82 years ago, when the mine was known as “Joseon Mine” because of many Koreans working there. Both the Japanese and Korean governments turned a blind eye to the tragic deaths. “I hope even a single piece of remains can be found and returned to the family.” Inoue is waiting for another miracle.