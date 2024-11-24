Today's fortune: Nov. 24, 2024
Published: 24 Nov. 2024, 07:00
Read what today holds in store for you under the 12 signs of the zodiac, each represented by an animal. Our astrologer Cho Ku-moon explores saju (the four pillars of destiny) and geomancy for your prospects on wealth, health and love while offering advice on the direction of your luck and fortune.
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024 (Oct. 24 on the lunar calendar)
Rat
Wealth: good
Health: strong
Love: united
Lucky direction: north
1936: Everything has its proper place.
1948: The more children, the better.
1960: Unite with family for strong bonds.
1972: Good things bring people together.
1984: Likely to be invited to a gathering.
1996: Enjoy mutual understanding in conversations.
Ox
Wealth: fair
Health: good
Love: dark
Lucky direction: north
1937: More gains than losses.
1949: Financial opportunities look favorable.
1961: Feeling generous and caring.
1973: A parent’s love has no end.
1985: Show kindness to your partner.
1997: Missing someone, even when they’re near.
Tiger
Wealth: fair
Health: good
Love: joyful
Lucky direction: south
1938: A day filled with life’s joys.
1950: A day of laughter and fun.
1962: Avoid putting things off.
1974: Try to get the best of both worlds.
1986: Find relaxation through leisure.
1998: Knock, and the door shall open.
Rabbit
Wealth: spending
Health: cautious
Love: conflict
Lucky direction: west
1939: Avoid overeating and try to eat healthily.
1951: You’ll miss them if you don’t see them, but feel frustrated when you do.
1963: Don’t overextend yourself.
1975: Hold back from saying what’s on your mind.
1987: Watch out for lost or broken items.
1999: Be cautious to avoid injury.
Dragon
Wealth: smooth
Health: good
Love: happy
Lucky direction: west
1940: A day that brings the joy of life.
1952: Stay positive and optimistic.
1964: Everything seems appealing.
1976: News or progress you’ve been waiting for may come.
1988: Likely to achieve your goals and feel satisfaction.
2000: Dreams can come true.
Snake
Wealth: spending
Health: fair
Love: clouded
Lucky direction: north
1941: Try a lower-body bath or sitz bath.
1953: Eat warm, nourishing foods.
1965: Be careful not to put too much trust in one place.
1977: Avoid starting any new projects.
1989: Don’t put all your eggs in one basket.
2001: Win the battle within yourself.
Horse
Wealth: spending
Health: cautious
Love: encountering
Lucky direction: east
1942: Avoid crowded places.
1954: You may need to spend money on something.
1966: Possible meetings without much gain.
1978: Differences in perspective may arise.
1990: Your greatest enemy is yourself.
2002: Be cautious with new acquaintances.
Sheep
Wealth: smooth
Health: good
Love: joyful
Lucky direction: west
1943: Opportunities may open in all directions.
1955: Despite challenges, the outcome looks positive.
1967: Better to act than not.
1979: Mornings might be better than afternoons.
1991: A commitment or contract might be signed.
2003: Blue clothing will be favorable.
Monkey
Wealth: fair
Health: fair
Love: generous
Lucky direction: south
1944: Don’t meddle in what your children do.
1956: You might offer help or advice.
1968: Avoid rigid formalities and be practical.
1980: Watch out what you wear when going out.
1992: Warm and vibrant colors will suit you.
2004: Bright, warm colors are favorable.
Rooster
Wealth: fair
Health: fair
Love: generous
Lucky direction: west
1945: Take time to reminisce about the past.
1957: Sometimes the obvious things go unnoticed.
1969: Look nearby for solutions rather than far away.
1981: Yielding on small matters can be beneficial.
1993: Could be a day of blurred lines between friendship and love.
2005: White or light colors are best.
Dog
Wealth: smooth
Health: good
Love: joyful
Lucky direction: north
1946: Joy and a bit of nostalgia may mix today.
1958: Spending and earnings will both happen at the same time.
1970: Your body may be tired, but your spirit will be light.
1982: Today may feel like walking on a path with flowers.
1994: Giving love brings even more joy.
2006: Remember to drink water regularly.
Pig
Wealth: fair
Health: fair
Love: jealous
Lucky direction: east
1935: Life’s experiences are similar for everyone.
1947: Avoid showing favoritism.
1959: A large tree endures many winds.
1971: Others’ things may seem better.
1983: Hold onto self-pride and confidence.
1995: You’re unique just as you are.
2007: Remember who you are.
