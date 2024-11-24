Today's fortune: Nov. 24, 2024

Read what today holds in store for you under the 12 signs of the zodiac, each represented by an animal. Our astrologer Cho Ku-moon explores(the four pillars of destiny) and geomancy for your prospects on wealth, health and love while offering advice on the direction of your luck and fortune.Wealth: goodHealth: strongLove: unitedLucky direction: north1936: Everything has its proper place.1948: The more children, the better.1960: Unite with family for strong bonds.1972: Good things bring people together.1984: Likely to be invited to a gathering.1996: Enjoy mutual understanding in conversations.Wealth: fairHealth: goodLove: darkLucky direction: north1937: More gains than losses.1949: Financial opportunities look favorable.1961: Feeling generous and caring.1973: A parent’s love has no end.1985: Show kindness to your partner.1997: Missing someone, even when they’re near.Wealth: fairHealth: goodLove: joyfulLucky direction: south1938: A day filled with life’s joys.1950: A day of laughter and fun.1962: Avoid putting things off.1974: Try to get the best of both worlds.1986: Find relaxation through leisure.1998: Knock, and the door shall open.Wealth: spendingHealth: cautiousLove: conflictLucky direction: west1939: Avoid overeating and try to eat healthily.1951: You’ll miss them if you don’t see them, but feel frustrated when you do.1963: Don’t overextend yourself.1975: Hold back from saying what’s on your mind.1987: Watch out for lost or broken items.1999: Be cautious to avoid injury.Wealth: smoothHealth: goodLove: happyLucky direction: west1940: A day that brings the joy of life.1952: Stay positive and optimistic.1964: Everything seems appealing.1976: News or progress you’ve been waiting for may come.1988: Likely to achieve your goals and feel satisfaction.2000: Dreams can come true.Wealth: spendingHealth: fairLove: cloudedLucky direction: north1941: Try a lower-body bath or sitz bath.1953: Eat warm, nourishing foods.1965: Be careful not to put too much trust in one place.1977: Avoid starting any new projects.1989: Don’t put all your eggs in one basket.2001: Win the battle within yourself.Wealth: spendingHealth: cautiousLove: encounteringLucky direction: east1942: Avoid crowded places.1954: You may need to spend money on something.1966: Possible meetings without much gain.1978: Differences in perspective may arise.1990: Your greatest enemy is yourself.2002: Be cautious with new acquaintances.Wealth: smoothHealth: goodLove: joyfulLucky direction: west1943: Opportunities may open in all directions.1955: Despite challenges, the outcome looks positive.1967: Better to act than not.1979: Mornings might be better than afternoons.1991: A commitment or contract might be signed.2003: Blue clothing will be favorable.Wealth: fairHealth: fairLove: generousLucky direction: south1944: Don’t meddle in what your children do.1956: You might offer help or advice.1968: Avoid rigid formalities and be practical.1980: Watch out what you wear when going out.1992: Warm and vibrant colors will suit you.2004: Bright, warm colors are favorable.Wealth: fairHealth: fairLove: generousLucky direction: west1945: Take time to reminisce about the past.1957: Sometimes the obvious things go unnoticed.1969: Look nearby for solutions rather than far away.1981: Yielding on small matters can be beneficial.1993: Could be a day of blurred lines between friendship and love.2005: White or light colors are best.Wealth: smoothHealth: goodLove: joyfulLucky direction: north1946: Joy and a bit of nostalgia may mix today.1958: Spending and earnings will both happen at the same time.1970: Your body may be tired, but your spirit will be light.1982: Today may feel like walking on a path with flowers.1994: Giving love brings even more joy.2006: Remember to drink water regularly.Wealth: fairHealth: fairLove: jealousLucky direction: east1935: Life’s experiences are similar for everyone.1947: Avoid showing favoritism.1959: A large tree endures many winds.1971: Others’ things may seem better.1983: Hold onto self-pride and confidence.1995: You’re unique just as you are.2007: Remember who you are.