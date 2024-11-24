2 outfielders win 2nd consecutive KBO fielding award

Two outfielders grabbed their second consecutive defensive award in Korean baseball Sunday.The KBO announced the winners in the pitcher and three outfield positions for its second annual KBO Fielding Award on Sunday. There were two back-to-back winners in the outfielder, with SSG Landers left fielder Guillermo Heredia and LG Twins right fielder Hong Chang-ki being honored for the second straight season. They were joined by the first-time winner in Doosan Bears center fielder Jung Soo-bin.NC Dinos starter Kyle Hart was named the first-time winner in the pitcher position and became the second straight Dinos pitcher to win this award after Erick Fedde last year.The manager, nine coaches and the general manager from each of the 10 clubs cast their votes for the defensive award, and they were not allowed to vote for players on their own teams. The fielding index developed by the KBO and its official statistics provider, Sports 2i, was used as a reference. The official fielding score, which accounts for fielding percentage and range factor, applied to all nine positions.Votes by managers and coaches comprised 75 percent of the selection total, and the fielding stats counted for the remaining 25 percent.When the voting totals were converted into points, Hong had the highest total among all outfielders with 97.92 points. In center, Jung collected 95.83 points, with last year's winner, Park Hae-min of the Twins, finishing in second place with 76.39 points.In left, Heredia had 87.5 points.Hart scored 92.35 points, with Won Tae-in of the Samsung Lions in second place at 89.41 points.The KBO said winners in the catcher and the four infield positions will be announced Monday. All winners will receive a trophy and 2 million won ($1,420) in prize money during the annual KBO Awards ceremony Tuesday.Yonhap