 2 outfielders win 2nd consecutive KBO fielding award
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Sports > Baseball

print dictionary print

2 outfielders win 2nd consecutive KBO fielding award

Published: 24 Nov. 2024, 11:23
The LG Twins' Hong Chang-ki looks on during a KBO game against the KT Wiz at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in southern Seoul on Aug. 29. [NEWS1]

The LG Twins' Hong Chang-ki looks on during a KBO game against the KT Wiz at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in southern Seoul on Aug. 29. [NEWS1]

 
Two outfielders grabbed their second consecutive defensive award in Korean baseball Sunday.
  

Related Article

 
The KBO announced the winners in the pitcher and three outfield positions for its second annual KBO Fielding Award on Sunday. There were two back-to-back winners in the outfielder, with SSG Landers left fielder Guillermo Heredia and LG Twins right fielder Hong Chang-ki being honored for the second straight season. They were joined by the first-time winner in Doosan Bears center fielder Jung Soo-bin.
  
NC Dinos starter Kyle Hart was named the first-time winner in the pitcher position and became the second straight Dinos pitcher to win this award after Erick Fedde last year.
  
The manager, nine coaches and the general manager from each of the 10 clubs cast their votes for the defensive award, and they were not allowed to vote for players on their own teams. The fielding index developed by the KBO and its official statistics provider, Sports 2i, was used as a reference. The official fielding score, which accounts for fielding percentage and range factor, applied to all nine positions.
 
Votes by managers and coaches comprised 75 percent of the selection total, and the fielding stats counted for the remaining 25 percent.
  
When the voting totals were converted into points, Hong had the highest total among all outfielders with 97.92 points. In center, Jung collected 95.83 points, with last year's winner, Park Hae-min of the Twins, finishing in second place with 76.39 points.
  
In left, Heredia had 87.5 points.
 
The SSG Landers' Guillermo Heredia celebrates during a KBO game against the NC Dinos at Changwon NC Park in Changwon, South Gyeongsang on Sept. 25. [YONHAP]

The SSG Landers' Guillermo Heredia celebrates during a KBO game against the NC Dinos at Changwon NC Park in Changwon, South Gyeongsang on Sept. 25. [YONHAP]

  
Hart scored 92.35 points, with Won Tae-in of the Samsung Lions in second place at 89.41 points.
  
The KBO said winners in the catcher and the four infield positions will be announced Monday. All winners will receive a trophy and 2 million won ($1,420) in prize money during the annual KBO Awards ceremony Tuesday.

Yonhap
tags KBO Hong Chang-ki Guillermo Heredia

More in Baseball

2 outfielders win 2nd consecutive KBO fielding award

Doosan sign ex-MLB, NPB pitcher Thomas Hatch on one-year, $1-million deal

Eliminated Korea beat Australia to close out Premier12

Pitching concerns prove critical as Korea takes early exit from Premier12

SSG Landers re-sign Drew Anderson on one-year, $1.2-million deal

Related Stories

Who’s laughing now?

Building ‘fiscal muscle’

Finance minister tries to reassure prospective jeonse tenants

KBO teams close up foreign player rosters with flurry of weekend signings

2022.01.11 Cartoon
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)