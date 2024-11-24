Hwang Hee-chan on for 60 seconds in Wolves 4-1 win over Fulham



Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Hwang Hee-chan made his return in his side’s 4-1 win over Fulham in the Premier League on Saturday from an injury that had sidelined him for nearly two months, clocking just one minute and failing to make his first goal contribution for Wolves this season.Fulham took the lead at Craven Cottage in London with Alex Iwobi scoring through a curling shot in the 20th minute.But Wolves leveled in the 31st minute when Matheus Cunha latched onto a long cross and slotted it in. Joao Gomes turned things around for the visitors, firing a shot from inside the penalty box in the 53rd minute.Wolves’ diligent efforts to snatch the ball with pressure worked out later, with players moving the ball up to Cunha, who found the back of the net with a quick shot in the 87th minute before Goncalo Guedes added one more in stoppage time.Hwang was substituted on in the last minute of the fixture, but it was too late for him to make a mark.The Wolves winger has yet to make a goal contribution this season despite having played nine matches across all competitions so far.He did score for the national team during a 2026 World Cup qualifier against Oman on Sept. 10, but that is his only goal contribution in the 2024-25 season.He was unable to join the national team for the November international break during which Korea secured a 3-1 win over Kuwait and 1-1 draw with Palestine, as he was out with an ankle injury.Wolves also have seen a poor start to the campaign, having picked up just two wins from the opening 12 league fixtures to sit in 17th place in the 20-team table as of press time.Wolves will be back in action on Saturday, Nov. 30, for a league match against Bournemouth at home.BY PAIK JI-HWAN [paik.jihwan@joongang.co.kr]