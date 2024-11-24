Lee Hyun-ju finds the net in Hannover 96's 2-1 loss to SV Darmstadt 98



PAIK JI-HWAN

paik.jihwan@joongang.co.kr

Hannover 96 midfielder Lee Hyun-ju scored his second goal of the 2024-25 2. Bundesliga season during his side’s 2-1 loss to SV Darmstadt 98 on Saturday, picking up a goal after making his first senior cap on Nov. 14.Lee leveled for Hannover at Heinz-von-Heiden-Arena in Germany in the 68th minute, six minutes after Philipp Forster opened the scoring. But Fabian Nurnberger scored a goal for Darmstadt in the 72nd minute that ultimately sealed the club’s 2-1 win.Saturday’s goal was Lee’s second this season after his first against FC Kaiserslautern on Sept. 14. His second goal comes after making his senior national team debut in the 2026 World Cup qualifier against Kuwait on Nov. 14 that ended with a 3-1 win for Korea.The 21-year-old has played as a regular winger pick for Hannover with two goals in 10 matches under his belt so far.This season is his first with Hannover, where he is spending a loan spell from Bayern Munich’s reserve team.Lee started his pro career at K League 1 club Pohang Steelers in 2022 and soon joined Bayern’s reserve team later that year on a one-year long deal with the option to make the deal permanent.Bayern made the deal permanent in August 2022, with his contract lasting through 2025. He then spent the 2023-24 season at 2. Bundesliga club Wehen Wiesbaden on loan and was loaned out to Hannover ahead of the 2024-25 campaign.Since Lee extended his contract with Bayern through 2027, he still has some time to make it to the senior team. If he does, he will unite with Korea teammate center-back Kim Min-jae.Until then, Lee will have to prove himself more in the second division, where Hannover sit in fourth place on the 18-team table as of press time.Hannover next face FC Koln on Saturday, Nov. 30.BY PAIK JI-HWAN [paik.jihwan@joongang.co.kr]