Son bags assist in Tottenham's 4-0 demolition of Manchester City



PAIK JI-HWAN

paik.jihwan@joongang.co.kr

Tottenham Hotspur captain Son Heung-min picked up an assist in his side’s huge 4-0 win over reigning Premier League champions Manchester City in a league fixture on Saturday, making a goal contribution in his first match after returning from international duty.Tottenham went ahead at Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England, with James Maddison slotting the ball from a tidy cross set up by Dejan Kulusevski in the 13th minute.Maddison came back again in the 20th minute when Son fed him the ball in a defender-crowded penalty box to finish the job. That assist was the Spurs captain’s fourth of the season, having racked up three goals and four assists in 12 matches across all competitions.Spurs continued to dominate in the second half. Pedro Porro, unmarked during a counter attack, fired a shot into the back of the net in the 52nd minute.Tottenham also made another counter attack count in stoppage time, with Brennan Johnson slotting the ball in for goal No. 4.Saturday’s 4-0 win was Spurs’ first win since a victory over Aston Villa on Nov. 3. An important three points moves the London club to sixth place with 19 points as of press time.The win was also Tottenham’s second straight victory against City this season, having beat them 2-1 in the Carabao Cup on Oct. 30, when Son was out with an injury.Son has been in solid form since recovering, having picked up two assists for Tottenham and two goals for the Korean national team in the country’s 3-1 win over Kuwait and 1-1 draw with Palestine in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers during the November international break that ended on Tuesday, Nov. 19.Son has a busy schedule with Spurs this season as the club has a Europe League action to catch. Spurs will return to action with a match against AS Roma at home in the continental competition on Thursday, Nov. 28.BY PAIK JI-HWAN [paik.jihwan@joongang.co.kr]