Asset firms' profit drops 3.6% in Q3

Asset management firms in Korea saw their combined net profit decline 3.6 percent from a year earlier in the third quarter on a fall in income from securities investments, data showed Monday.The combined net income of asset management firms here came to 421 billion won ($299 million) in the three months ended September, down from 435 billion won a year earlier, according to preliminary data from the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS).The tally also marks a 27 percent drop from three months earlier.The decrease was largely attributed to a slip in gains from securities investments.Operating income rose to 398 billion won in the third quarter from 345 billion won a year earlier.Their return-on-equity, a major gauge of profitability, stood at 10.8 percent at the end of September, down from 12.8 percent a year ago.Total assets under management had come in at 1,633 trillion won as of end-September, up from 1,465 trillion won a year earlier.There had been 483 asset management firms here as of end-September, the FSS said.원본Yonhap