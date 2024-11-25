 Asset firms' profit drops 3.6% in Q3


Published: 25 Nov. 2024, 10:41 Updated: 25 Nov. 2024, 10:41
The headquarters office of Financial Services Commission located inside the government complex in Jongno District, central Seoul. [NEWS1]

Asset management firms in Korea saw their combined net profit decline 3.6 percent from a year earlier in the third quarter on a fall in income from securities investments, data showed Monday.
 
The combined net income of asset management firms here came to 421 billion won ($299 million) in the three months ended September, down from 435 billion won a year earlier, according to preliminary data from the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS).
 

Related Article

 
The tally also marks a 27 percent drop from three months earlier.
 
The decrease was largely attributed to a slip in gains from securities investments.
 
Operating income rose to 398 billion won in the third quarter from 345 billion won a year earlier.
 
Their return-on-equity, a major gauge of profitability, stood at 10.8 percent at the end of September, down from 12.8 percent a year ago.
 
Total assets under management had come in at 1,633 trillion won as of end-September, up from 1,465 trillion won a year earlier.
 
There had been 483 asset management firms here as of end-September, the FSS said.
 
 
 
 
Yonhap


