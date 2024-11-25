 CJ chief tells affiliates to ride K-wave to global standing
Published: 25 Nov. 2024, 19:12
  • 기자 사진
  • KIM JU-YEON
CJ Group Chairman Lee Jay-hyun talks to CJ affiliate heads at a meeting on Nov. 20. [CJ]

 
CJ Group's chairman has urged company affiliates to strike while the iron is hot and secure a globally competitive standing while Korea enjoys a boom in global interest in its culture.
 
"The globally trending K-food, K-content and K-pop is leading to widespread interest in Korea. Think of it as the group's last opportunity to become a global company and work with that desperation in mind," CJ Group Chairman Lee Jay-hyun said in a C-suite meeting at CJ's human resources institute in Jung District, central Seoul, according to CJ on Monday.
 

The meeting took place on Nov. 20, two days after the group's annual executive reshuffle.
 
The chiefs of CJ Corporation, food and beverage (F&B) affiliate CJ CheilJedang, CJ Logistics, cosmetics retailer CJ Olive Young and entertainment arm CJ ENM were present. The F&B affiliate owns food brand Bibigo, while CJ ENM owns media networks tvN and Mnet and drama production company Studio Dragon.
 
Lee asked the executives to proactively respond to global and domestic issues such as climate change, the aging society and polarization, CJ said.
 
"We need to be deeply aware of not only our short-term performance but also future growth potentials as opportunities for global growth are open," the chairman said, adding that "innovation in domestic businesses such as digitization and new product development should not be neglected."
 
The executives also discussed ways to navigate the incoming Donald Trump administration's policies and the global economy as well as Korea's economy and industry trends in 2025, according to CJ.

BY KIM JU-YEON [kim.juyeon2@joongang.co.kr]
