Climate connection: tech conference kicks off at DDP

Published: 25 Nov. 2024, 19:27
Event officials watch a demonstration of a EV charging robot at the 2024 Seoul Climate Tech Conference in Dongdaemun Design Plaza in Jung District, central Seoul, on Monday. [YONHAP]

 
Event officials watch a demonstration of a EV charging robot at the 2024 Seoul Climate Tech Conference in Dongdaemun Design Plaza in Jung District, central Seoul, on Monday.
 
Hosted by the city of Seoul and the Climate Tech Center, the event runs through Tuesday featuring seminars on the climate tech industry and capital trends as well as a startup competition.
 
