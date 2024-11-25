Hyundai to collaborate with Ulsan, Guangzhou governments on hydrogen tech

Hyundai Motor, Korea's top automaker, signed an initial agreement with the southeastern city of Ulsan and the Chinese city of Guangzhou on Monday to facilitate the development of the global hydrogen ecosystem, according to its officials.Under the agreement, the three sides plan to create a consultative body related to the hydrogen industry and find joint projects for producing, supplying and using hydrogen energy as well as collaborative research projects for developing related technology.Hyundai Motor said it will also help Ulsan and Guangzhou strengthen their presence as hydrogen-friendly cities.Earlier this year, Ulsan was selected to lead the Korean government's hydrogen city creation project.Guangzhou, in Guangdong Province, was also selected as one of five model areas to promote the use of hydrogen cars in 2021.Hyundai Motor CEO Chang Jae-hoon highlighted the two cities' role in the global hydrogen industry, saying that the company mass-produced its first hydrogen vehicle in its Ulsan plant and that Guangzhou houses its first overseas hydrogen fuel cell system production base.Yonhap