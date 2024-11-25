 Hyundai to collaborate with Ulsan, Guangzhou governments on hydrogen tech
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Hyundai to collaborate with Ulsan, Guangzhou governments on hydrogen tech

Published: 25 Nov. 2024, 18:35
Hyundai Motor CEO Chang Jae-hoon, far right, takes a photo with Kim Doo-gyeom, far left, the mayor of Ulsan, Sun Zhiyang. mayor of Guangzhou in China on Monday. [HYUNDAI MOTOR]

Hyundai Motor CEO Chang Jae-hoon, far right, takes a photo with Kim Doo-gyeom, far left, the mayor of Ulsan, Sun Zhiyang. mayor of Guangzhou in China on Monday. [HYUNDAI MOTOR]

Hyundai Motor, Korea's top automaker, signed an initial agreement with the southeastern city of Ulsan and the Chinese city of Guangzhou on Monday to facilitate the development of the global hydrogen ecosystem, according to its officials.
 
Under the agreement, the three sides plan to create a consultative body related to the hydrogen industry and find joint projects for producing, supplying and using hydrogen energy as well as collaborative research projects for developing related technology.
 
Hyundai Motor said it will also help Ulsan and Guangzhou strengthen their presence as hydrogen-friendly cities.
 
Earlier this year, Ulsan was selected to lead the Korean government's hydrogen city creation project.
 
Guangzhou, in Guangdong Province, was also selected as one of five model areas to promote the use of hydrogen cars in 2021.
 
Hyundai Motor CEO Chang Jae-hoon highlighted the two cities' role in the global hydrogen industry, saying that the company mass-produced its first hydrogen vehicle in its Ulsan plant and that Guangzhou houses its first overseas hydrogen fuel cell system production base.
 
Yonhap 
tags korea hyundai

More in Industry

Nothing beats Busan for Lotte's local food festa

CJ chief tells affiliates to ride K-wave to global standing

Korean, Japanese biz chambers agree to strengthen energy, supply chain ties

Hyundai to collaborate with Ulsan, Guangzhou governments on hydrogen tech

Seogwipo gets seasonal with Weihnachten Christmas Market

Related Stories

Hyundai Rotem lands 1.2 trillion won Australian rail deal

Hyundai Transys seals $2.2 billion EV parts deal with Saudi Arabia's CEER

Hyundai Steel to sell two Chinese plants amid sluggish sales

Hyundai Motor hires female production workers, first ever via open recruitment

Hyundai Motor-Kia updates R&D organization
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)