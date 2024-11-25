 Kakao rolls out passkeys for easy login across all integrated platforms
Kakao rolls out passkeys for easy login across all integrated platforms

Published: 25 Nov. 2024, 14:48
  • 기자 사진
  • LEE JAE-LIM
Kakao logo [KAKAO]

Kakao, the operator behind the country’s dominant messenger KakaoTalk, rolled out a new login method using passkeys on Monday, allowing users to verify their accounts without passwords.
 
Passkeys enable authentication using fingerprints, facial recognition or patterns, eliminating the need for them to remember or update complex passwords while offering better protection against password leaks and phishing attacks.
 
Once registered, passkeys are automatically applied across devices through platform clouds like iOS and Android.
 
Unlike most services that limit passkey systems to apps only, Kakao has extended it to web-based accounts to increase accessibility, allowing users to log in not only for Kakao services but also for third-party platforms that utilize Kakao accounts for verification.
 
“Passkeys are emerging as the next-generation login method, already adopted by major global tech companies, with a surge in cases of domestic implementation too,” a Kakao spokesperson said in a statement. “We aim to ensure that more users can manage their accounts safely and conveniently through various campaigns.”

BY LEE JAE-LIM [lee.jaelim@joongang.co.kr]
tags Kakao



