 Seogwipo gets seasonal with Weihnachten Christmas Market
Seogwipo gets seasonal with Weihnachten Christmas Market

Published: 25 Nov. 2024, 18:21
Visitors look around the Weihnachten Christmas Museum in Seogwipo, Jeju, on Monday. [YONHAP]

The museum features the Jeju Christmas Market, now in its seventh year, which opened on Nov. 23 and runs until Christmas. A range of products are available, from advent calendars to special Christmas ale and music boxes, as well as visitor experiences such as wreath making.
 
