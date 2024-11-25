Seogwipo gets seasonal with Weihnachten Christmas Market

Visitors look around the Weihnachten Christmas Museum in Seogwipo, Jeju, on Monday.The museum features the Jeju Christmas Market, now in its seventh year, which opened on Nov. 23 and runs until Christmas. A range of products are available, from advent calendars to special Christmas ale and music boxes, as well as visitor experiences such as wreath making.