End immature diplomacy before it’s too late (KOR)

In a surprising turn of events, Japan’s first ceremony to pay tribute to the Korean victims at the Sado Mines on Sado Island off the coast of Niigata Prefecture ended without any Korean government officials attending the event on Sunday. Since the Japanese government promised to hold a memorial service at the site every year when it pushed for the registration of the gold mines as a Unesco World Heritage Site in July, the Korean government decided to send its representative to the event along with the families of the victims. But Seoul chose to not attend the event after strong criticisms arose over Tokyo’s selection of a senior foreign ministry official — a right-wing politician who had paid a visit to the Yasukuni Shrine in 2022 — as its representative to the ceremony.Despite strong domestic opposition to improving Korea’s relations with Japan, President Yoon Suk Yeol has pushed for various plans to better the bilateral ties since his inauguration. The president’s effort led to the historic Washington Declaration with the leaders of Japan and the United States. Sunday’s event was also intended to show Japan’s apology for the tragic deaths of Korean forced laborers in the mine.But Japan’s pick of a right-wing politician as its representative to the ceremony is hard to understand. Instead, Tokyo could send a career diplomat or a politician close to Korea. Another problem is that Tokyo notified Seoul of its selection of the representative just two days before the ceremony. Such discourtesy cannot help ensure a better future for the two neighbors. Tokyo should have made effort to fill “the remaining half of the glass” after Seoul eased its hard-line position on the compensation of the past forced labor.Our foreign ministry also cannot avoid responsibility for the diplomatic fiasco. Concerns erupted from the planning stage of the ceremony after Tokyo let a local committee of Sado residents and civic groups to stage the event. Our government should have paid attention to the development given the volatility of the issue. But it didn’t know who would represent Tokyo for the event until the last-minute notification. Finding out such details and coordinating them in advance are the basics of diplomacy.Whenever Japan-related issues arose — such as Tokyo’s decision to release the contaminated Fukushima waste water into the Pacific — our government belatedly persuaded opponents to accept them. It did the same when Japan attempted to register the Sado Mines as a World Heritage Site. Diplomacy is about striking a balance of interests with a foreign country. The opposition Democratic Party has denounced the government for its humiliating diplomacy with Japan. Our citizens even branded it as another diplomatic disaster. The government must listen to the criticism.어제 일본의 사도시 아키카와 개발종합센터에서 열린 사도광산 한국인 희생자의 첫 추도식에 한국 정부 관계자가 불참하며 반쪽짜리 행사로 끝나고 말았다. 일본 정부가 지난 7월 사도광산의 유네스코 세계문화유산 등재 때 매년 현지에서 추도식을 열기로 약속했고, 한국 정부와 유족도 참석하기로 했었다. 그런데 일본이 2022년 2차 세계대전의 전범 추모 시설인 야스쿠니 신사를 참배했던 극우 정치인 이쿠이나 아키코 외무성 정무관(차관급)을 추도식의 일본 대표로 선정하며 국내에서 비판 여론이 일자 외교부가 행사 불참을 결정한 것이다.윤석열 정부는 출범 이후 비판적인 국내 여론에도 불구하고 한·일 관계 개선에 나섰다. 12년 만에 셔틀외교를 복원하고, 지난해 북한의 위협에 한·미·일이 공동으로 대응키로 한 ‘워싱턴 선언’이라는 결과물도 내놨다. 어제 행사도 일본이 사도광산의 세계문화유산 등재를 추진하며 한국에 약속한 ‘진정한 사과’의 일환으로 마련됐었다.하지만 일본이 한·일 갈등 봉합의 장에 극우 정치인을 대표로 내세우며 파행을 맞았다. 납득하기 어려운 태도다. 일본은 고위 직업외교관이나 친한 인사 참석을 통해 한국의 입장을 배려할 수도 있었다. 무엇보다 행사 이틀 전에야 이쿠이나 정무관을 대표로 결정했다고 알려온 것도 큰 결례이자 문제다. 챙길 것만 취하려는 태도만으로 한·일의 밝은 미래를 담보하기는 어렵다. 지난해 3월 우리 정부의 강제동원 해법 제시로 어렵사리 마련한 전향적 양국 관계 복원의 흐름 속에서 일본은 남은 반 잔의 물을 채우는 데 더욱 노력해야 마땅했었다.우리 외교부도 해방 79년 만에 희생자들을 추모하려던 행사의 파행 책임에서 자유로울 수 없다. 이번 추도식은 기획 단계에서 일본 정부가 아닌 사도시와 시민단체들로 구성된 ‘사도광산 추도식 실행위원회’가 주관키로 하면서 우려의 목소리가 컸었다. 정부는 과거사 논쟁의 한복판에 있는 민감한 행사를 꼼꼼하게 챙겨야 했지만 일본이 통보할 때까지 대표조차 파악하지 못한 모습이었다. 상대 국가 대표단의 면면을 사전에 파악하고 조율하는 건 의전과 메시지를 중시하는 외교의 기본이다.정부는 후쿠시마 원전의 오염수 방류 등 일본 관련 현안이 발생할 때마다 고위 당국자가 뒤늦게 나서 반대 여론 설득에 나섰다. 사도광산의 세계문화유산 등재 때도 그랬다. 상대 입장을 고려해 국내 여론을 설득할 게 아니라 먼저 상대국을 설득해 이익의 균형을 이루는 게 외교다. 야당은 이번 사태를 “굴욕적 대일 외교”라고 비판했다. 북·러가 밀착하고, 트럼프 2기를 맞아 한·일 협력과 외교의 중요성은 더 커지고 있다. 정부는 “외교 참사”라는 비판의 목소리를 새겨듣기 바란다. 여론의 지지가 성공적 외교의 으뜸 조건이다.