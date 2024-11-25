Hats off to Inoue and Asaji (KOR)

“That’s a miracle!”I met Yoko Inoue on Nov. 20 after two and half years, and she kept saying “miracle.” Inoue, 74, is a co-chairperson of a Japanese group aiming to memorialize the Josei Coal Mine Accident. She formed a civic group in 1991 to resolve the coal mine issue.It began with her taking interest in a bizarre object resembling a chimney in the sea off Ube City, Yamaguchi Prefecture. After learning that 183 people were buried in the sea when the undersea tunnel collapsed on Feb. 3, 1942 — and that 136 of them were forcibly mobilized Koreans — she pursued excavation of the workers’ remains. She requested the Japanese government to recover the remains, but was refused every time. The government claimed that the entrance to the mine was unknown.Then, the first miracle happened in September. Since the Japanese government refused to get involved, she decided to pursue the project herself and started crowdfunding — something she had never done in her life. She doubted if anyone would chip in, but more than 1,500 people gladly contributed. With 12 million yen ($8,538), she started to search for the entrance to the mine. The location was found successfully, but the construction was a problem. A site that should be dug up was filled with weeds, and no company was willing to take the job. She thought that it was because of the history issue involved with the project.Then, the second miracle happened. One company learned about the story behind the mine and offered to help. They used equipment to make a way and dug 4 meters (13 feet) down. Water gushed out from the last shovel, and the entrance was discovered. “This is where the victims lay.” Inoue wiped tears from her eyes. The entrance was small, made of a pine plate 2.2 meters wide and 1.6 meters long.The miracle continued again. The entrance was found, but looking under the sea was a challenge. She contacted Yoshitaka Asaji, a diver and cave explorer from Tokyo. On Oct. 29, he dived into the shaft and came out with a bright face 40 minutes later. “I think I can get into it.” Inoue was relieved as the diver had searched some 200 meters into the shaft. The diver gladly went into the cold sea and is now training to excavate the remains in January 2025.Inoue’s story made me humble. We all neglected the tragedy that took place here 82 years ago, when the mine was known as “Joseon Mine” because of many Koreans working there. Both the Japanese and Korean governments turned a blind eye to the tragic deaths. “I hope even a single piece of remains can be found and returned to the family.” Inoue is waiting for another miracle.지난 20일 2년 반 만에 다시 만난 이노우에 요코 입에서 기적이란 말이 연신 쏟아져 나왔다. 올해 나이 74세. 그는 장생탄광으로도 불리는 일본 ‘조세이(長生) 탄광 수몰사고를 역사에 새기는 모임’의 공동 대표다. 시민단체를 결성해 조세이 탄광 문제 해결에 발 벗고 나선 건 1991년의 일이다. 야마구치현 우베시 앞바다에 비죽 솟아있는 굴뚝 같은 기괴한 물체에 대한 관심이 시작이었다. 1942년 2월3일 해저 갱도 천장이 무너지면서 183명이 수장됐는데 이 가운데 136명이 강제동원된 조선인이었다는 사실을 알게 된 후로 유골 발굴에 몰두했다. 일본 정부를 찾아가 발굴해달라고 요청했지만 번번이 거절당했다. 갱도 입구가 어딘지도 모르니 곤란하다는 거였다.그러던 그에게 올 9월 첫 번째 기적이 일어났다. 일본 정부가 안 하니 직접 발굴하겠다고 결심하며 평생 단 한 번도 해본 적 없는 크라우드 펀딩에 나섰다. 누가 돈을 낼까 싶었지만 1500여 명이 선뜻 지갑을 열었다. 1200만엔(약 1억원)으로 갱도 입구 찾기에 나섰다. 우여곡절 끝, 위치 특정엔 성공했는데 공사가 문제였다. 잡목이 빽빽이 자란 땅을 파내야 하는데, 선뜻 나서는 업체가 없었다. ‘역사 문제가 걸려있다 보니 그런가’ 고민하던 그에게 두 번째 기적이 일어났다. 이야기를 전해들은 한 회사가 나섰다. 장비를 동원해 길을 내고, 4m를 파 내려갔다. 마지막 한 삽을 뜨자 물이 솟구쳐올랐다. 갱구였다. ‘이곳에 희생자들이 잠들어있겠구나.’ 33년 만의 갱구 발견에 이노우에는 눈물을 훔쳤다. 가로 2.2m에 세로 1.6m. 소나무 판으로 만들어진 갱구는 생각보다 작았다.기적은 또 이어졌다. 갱구 발견엔 성공했지만 이번엔 바닷속을 들여다보는 일이 문제였다. 고민하던 그와 연락이 닿은 건 도쿄 출신의 30대 다이버이자 동굴탐험가, 아사지 요시타카였다. 지난 10월 29일, 갱도로 잠수해 들어간 그가 40분 뒤에 밝은 얼굴로 나왔다. “가볼 수 있을 것 같습니다.” 갱도 200m까지 들여다본 그의 말에 이노우에는 가슴을 쓸어내렸다. 찬 바닷물에 기꺼이 뛰어들었던 잠수부는 내년 1월 유골 발굴 작업을 위해 현재 훈련에 들어간 상태다.이노우에의 이야기를 듣다 보니 고개가 숙여진다. 조선인이 많아 ‘조선탄광’으로 불렸던 이곳에서 일어난 비극을 82년간 방치해온 건 우리 모두였다. 일본 정부도, 한국 정부도 이들의 안타까운 죽음을 외면했다. “단 한 조각의 유골이라도 발견해 가족의 품으로 돌아갈 수 있기를 바란다”는 이노우에는 또 한 번의 기적을 기다리고 있다.