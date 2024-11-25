트럼프와 재회한 ‘모닝 조’의 스타들

지난 2022년 12월 1일 워싱턴 백악관에서 열린 프랑스와의 국빈만찬에 참석한 조 스카보우와 미카 브리진스키. MSNBC 뉴스쇼 진행자인 이들과 도널드 트럼프는 ‘소통을 재개하기 위한’ 노력의 일환으로 플로리다에서 만났다. [뉴욕타임스]

Their relationship has been complicated. Trump was once a regular guest on their talk show, “Morning Joe,” and the couple rang in 2017 at a New Year’s Eve party at his Mar-a-Lago estate.Then things deteriorated. Trump called Scarborough a “psycho” and Brzezinski “crazy,” claiming that he had once seen her “bleeding badly from a face-lift.” “Morning Joe” became a redoubt of the anti-Trump resistance. This year, the couple repeatedly warned that a second Trump presidency would threaten democracy’s future.Even for talk show hosts, it turns out, elections have consequences.“For those asking why we would go speak to the president-elect during such fraught times, especially between us, I guess I would ask back, ‘Why wouldn’t we?’” Brzezinski told viewers Monday, disclosing the meeting for the first time. “Joe and I realized it’s time to do something different, and that starts with not only talking about Donald Trump, but also talkinghim.”The meeting, at Mar-a-Lago, was their first in-person encounter in seven years. Scarborough said that the group had discussed “abortion, mass deportation, threats of political retribution against political opponents and media outlets,” and that there had been plenty of disagreement to go around.“What we did agree on,” Brzezinski added, “was to restart communications.”Scarborough reported that Trump was “upbeat” and “seemed interested in finding common ground with Democrats on some of the most divisive issues.”Trump issued his own perspective Monday, describing his meeting with the MSNBC stars as “extremely cordial.”“Many things were discussed, and I very much appreciated the fact that they wanted to have open communication,” Trump told Fox News. “In many ways, it’s too bad that it wasn’t done long ago.”미국 MSNBC의 부부 진행자 미카 브리진스키와 조 스카보우는 금요일(11월 15일) 그들의 플로리다 집에서 1시간 반을 운전해 오래된 친구였지만, 프레너미(※친구와 적의 합성어로 친구를 가장한 적이란 뜻)로 지내다가 이후 완전 적이 된 사람을 만나러 갔다. 바로 도널드 트럼프 대통령 당선인이다.이들의 관계는 복잡했다. 트럼프는 이들의 토크쇼 ‘모닝 조’(※ 2007년부터 현재까지 오전 6~10시 방송되는 뉴스쇼) 고정 출연자였고 2017년 트럼프의 마르아라고 농장에서 열린 새해맞이 파티에선 함께 축하했다.이후 상황은 악화했다. 트럼프틑 스카보우를 ‘사이코’, 브리진스키를 ‘미친 사람’으로 불렀다. 또 그는 “브리진스키가 얼굴을 끌어올리는 수술을 너무 해 피 흘리는 것을 봤다”고 주장했다. ‘모닝 조’는 반(反)트럼프 저항 진영의 보루가 됐다. 올해도 부부는 반복적으로 트럼프의 두 번째 대통령 임기는 민주주의의 미래를 위협한다고 경고해 왔다.그러나 대통령 선거는 토크쇼 진행자들에게조차 영향을 미친 것으로 나타났다.월요일 브리진스키는 만남을 처음으로 공개하며 “이런 안 좋은 시기에 ‘왜 대통령 당선인과 대화하러 갔냐’고 묻는 사람들에게, 특히 우리 자신들에게 반대로 ‘대통령 당선인과 이야기하면 안 될 이유는 뭔가’를 되물어봤다”고 말했다. 또 “조와 나는 좀 다른 것을 해야 할 시기라는 점을 깨달았고 이는 도널드 트럼프에 대해 말하는 것을 넘어 도널드 트럼프와 이야기 해보는 것으로 시작한다”고 했다.이번 마르아라고 회동은 7년 만의 대면 만남이다. 스카보우는 “낙태, 대규모 추방, 정치적 반대 세력과 언론에 대한 정치적 응징”에 대해 논의했고 살펴봐야 할 이견이 아주 많았다고 전했다.브리진스키는 여기에 “그럼에도 의견이 일치한 부분은 소통을 재개하자는 것”이었다고 덧붙였다.스카보우는 트럼프가 ‘고무된 상태’였고 “가장 간극이 큰 이슈에 대해 민주당과 공동의 합의점을 찾는 것에 관심이 있는 것으로 보였다”고 말했다.트럼프도 월요일 만남에 대한 입장을 내고 MSNBC 스타들과 만남이 “지극히 화기애애했다”고 밝혔다.그는 폭스 뉴스에 “많은 것을 논의했고 그들이 소통을 시작하고 싶어한다는 점을 아주 고맙게 생각한다”고 말했다. 또 “여러모로 진작 그러지 못한 것이 유감이다”라고 했다.WRITTEN BY MICHAEL M. GRYNBAUM AND TRANSLATED BY CHUN YOUNG-SUN [azul@joongang.co.kr]