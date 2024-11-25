 Ateez debuts at No. 1 on Billboard 200 with new album
Ateez debuts at No. 1 on Billboard 200 with new album

Published: 25 Nov. 2024, 12:10 Updated: 25 Nov. 2024, 12:37
Boy band Ateez [YONHAP]

Boy band Ateez and BTS member Jin’s new albums will debut at No. 1 and 4 on the Billboard 200 albums chart.
 
Billboard released a report on Monday on its upcoming weekly charts. It officially unveils weekly chart updates on Tuesday.
 

Related Article

 
The report dubbed “Ateez Achieve Second No. 1 on Billboard 200 With 'Golden Hour: Part 2'" showed that Ateez’s new album, "Golden Hour: Part 2," will debut at No. 1 with 184,000 album units.
 
The band first sat atop the chart with its second full-length album, “The World EP. Fin: Will,” in December 2023.
 
Ateez’s “Golden Hour: Part 2” is mostly in Korean and will be the 26th primarily non-English-language album to top the chart. Out of these 26 albums, 17 are in Korean.
 
It is also the third Korean language album to hit No. 1 this year, following Stray Kids' "ATE" and Twice's "With YOU-th." 
 
K-pop acts that have previously topped the chart include BTS, SuperM, Blackpink, Tomorrow X Together and NewJeans.
 
BTS member Jin [BIG HIT MUSIC]

BTS’s Jin will make his debut on the Billboard 200 with his first solo album, “Happy,” landing at No. 4 with 77,000 album units.  
 
Billboard highlighted that Jin is now the seventh and final BTS member to achieve a top 10-charting solo album. BTS as a group has secured seven top 10 entries, including six No. 1 albums.
 
Enhypen’s second studio album, “Romance: Untold,” will re-enter the Billboard 200 albums chart at No. 7 following its Nov. 15 reissue, titled “Romance: Untold -daydream-,” which included two bonus tracks. The album initially debuted and peaked at No. 2 in July.
 

BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [yoon.seungjin@joongang.co.kr]
tags Jin Ateez Enhypen

Ateez debuts at No. 1 on Billboard 200 with new album

