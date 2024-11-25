Going to the office? Korean wedding attire causes confusion online

Photos of celebrities wearing black to wedding ceremonies have sparked conversation among international netizens online, highlighting cultural differences.Blackpink’s Jennie was recently seen donning a black short-sleeved knit top and black pants at a wedding in Seoul.As photos of her at the event circulated online, one user on X, formerly known as Twitter, wrote, “Korean wedding culture is so insane. Everybody looks like they are going to the office.” The post received 87,000 likes and garnered 210 comments as of Monday.One of the comments read, “It looks like she came out from courtroom after giving [her] husband divorce [papers].”Actors Song Hye-gyo and Kim Go-eun were also spotted at the wedding, both wearing black.Many non-Koreans on X expressed their surprise, with one writing, “They look like [they're] going to a funeral or something.”In response to these reactions, some other netizens offered explanations about the cultural context behind the choice of attire.“To everyone who is saying that they should wear color, you are literally disrespecting their culture,” one user wrote on the post. In Korea, it’s considered polite for guests to wear dark-colored clothing at weddings to not outshine the bride, who traditionally wears white.When celebrities have worn bright colors to weddings, it's been viewed negatively.Actor Lee Yu-bi faced backlash in April last year when she wore a bright pink jacket and skirt set to the wedding of her sister, actor Lee Da-in, and singer Lee Seung-gi.Lee Yu-bi later appeared on SBS’s talk show “Strong Heart VS” in March, clarifying that her sister had chosen the attire: “She wanted the bride’s side to wear pink and the groom’s side to wear blue.”“I felt it was unfair and upsetting that so many articles criticized me for wearing pink and putting my sister through trouble,” Lee said.BY CHAE HYE-SEON, WOO JI-WON [woo.jiwon@joongang.co.kr]