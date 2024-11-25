TWS holds showcase for first single 'Last Bell' — in pictures
Published: 25 Nov. 2024, 19:11
-
- DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ
- gp.daniela@joongang.co.kr
Boy band TWS poses for photos during a showcase held on Nov. 25 at the Blue Square in central Seoul for the release of its single ″Last Bell.″ [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
The six-member group — Shinyu, Dohoon, Youngjae, Hanjin, Jihoon and Kyungmin — performed the track "Last Festival" and introduced the single to the media.
"Last Bell" was officially released on Monday at 6 p.m.
Here are some highlights from the event, featuring TWS as the members posed for the cameras, performed their new track and answered questions from the press.
Boy band TWS poses for photos during a showcase held on Nov. 25 at the Blue Square in central Seoul for the release of its single ″Last Bell.″ [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Boy band TWS poses for photos during a showcase held on Nov. 25 at the Blue Square in central Seoul for the release of its single ″Last Bell.″ [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
TWS’s Youngjae poses for photos during a showcase held on Nov. 25 at the Blue Square in central Seoul for the release of its single ″Last Bell.″ [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
TWS’s Youngjae poses for photos during a showcase held on Nov. 25 at the Blue Square in central Seoul for the release of its single ″Last Bell.″ [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
TWS’s Jihoon poses for photos during a showcase held on Nov. 25 at the Blue Square in central Seoul for the release of its single ″Last Bell.″ [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
TWS’s Jihoon poses for photos during a showcase held on Nov. 25 at the Blue Square in central Seoul for the release of its single ″Last Bell.″ [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
TWS’s Hanjin poses for photos during a showcase held on Nov. 25 at the Blue Square in central Seoul for the release of its single ″Last Bell.″ [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
TWS’s Hanjin poses for photos during a showcase held on Nov. 25 at the Blue Square in central Seoul for the release of its single ″Last Bell.″ [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
TWS’s Dohoon poses for photos during a showcase held on Nov. 25 at the Blue Square in central Seoul for the release of its single ″Last Bell.″ [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
TWS’s Dohoon poses for photos during a showcase held on Nov. 25 at the Blue Square in central Seoul for the release of its single ″Last Bell.″ [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
TWS’s Kyungmin poses for photos during a showcase held on Nov. 25 at the Blue Square in central Seoul for the release of its single ″Last Bell.″ [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
TWS’s Kyungmin poses for photos during a showcase held on Nov. 25 at the Blue Square in central Seoul for the release of its single ″Last Bell.″ [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
TWS’s Shinyu poses for photos during a showcase held on Nov. 25 at the Blue Square in central Seoul for the release of its single ″Last Bell.″ [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
TWS’s Shinyu poses for photos during a showcase held on Nov. 25 at the Blue Square in central Seoul for the release of its single ″Last Bell.″ [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Boy band TWS performs lead track ″Last Festival″ during a showcase held on Nov. 25 at the Blue Square in central Seoul. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Boy band TWS performs lead track ″Last Festival″ during a showcase held on Nov. 25 at the Blue Square in central Seoul. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Boy band TWS performs lead track ″Last Festival″ during a showcase held on Nov. 25 at the Blue Square in central Seoul. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Boy band TWS performs lead track ″Last Festival″ during a showcase held on Nov. 25 at the Blue Square in central Seoul. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Boy band TWS answers reporters’ questions during a press showcase held on Nov. 25 at the Blue Square in central Seoul. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
BY DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ [gp.daniela@joongang.co.kr]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)