TWS holds showcase for first single 'Last Bell' — in pictures



DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ

gp.daniela@joongang.co.kr

The six-member group — Shinyu, Dohoon, Youngjae, Hanjin, Jihoon and Kyungmin — performed the track "Last Festival" and introduced the single to the media."Last Bell" was officially released on Monday at 6 p.m.Here are some highlights from the event, featuring TWS as the members posed for the cameras, performed their new track and answered questions from the press.BY DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ [gp.daniela@joongang.co.kr]