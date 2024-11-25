Film 'Bogotá: City of the Lost' to premiere in December



KIM JI-YE

kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr

Film “Bogotá: City of the Lost,” starring Song Joong-ki, is set to hit local theaters on Dec. 31, its distributor Plus M Entertainment said Monday.Set in the 1990s Bogotá, Colombia, the film revolves around Guk-hui, played by Song, as he moves to Bogotá after his family business collapses due to the Asian financial crisis.It follows Guk-hui’s struggles to settle into the new environment while getting entangled with the Korean community in the city.Directed by Kim Seong-je, the film features actors Song, Lee Hee-jun, Kwon Hae-hyo as well as Park Ji-hwan.The film was previously invited to the 29th Busan International Film Festival held in October. It had it first world premiere at the event.The upcoming film will be Song’s first film in nine months after his latest Netflix’s film “My Name is Loh Kiwan” in March.The actor recently welcomed his second child with his wife Katy Louise Sanders, announcing the new child on Nov. 20 on his fan community site.BY KIM JI-YE [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]