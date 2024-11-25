Hong Sang-soo's 'By The Stream' wins Best Feature Film at Spanish film festival



KIM JI-YE

kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr

Director Hong Sang-soo’s 32nd feature film, “By The Stream,” took home the Best Feature Film award and Best Actress award at Spain’s 62nd Gijón International Film Festival, its overseas distributor Finecut said Monday.“By The Stream” is Hong’s fourth film to receive an award at the film event. He previously won awards for his films “Right Now, Wrong Then” (2015), “On the Beach at Night Alone” (2017) and “Hotel by the River” (2018).Actor Kim Min-hee was awarded the Best Actress award for her role in the film. The actor also won the best performance award at Switzerland’s 77th Locarno International Film Festival in August.Hong’s latest film, “By The Stream,” released on Sept. 18, centers around an instructor at a women’s university who asks her uncle, who hasn’t been able to work for years, to help produce a small play created by her department's students.It features Kim, alongside actors Kwon Hae-hyo, Jo Yoon-hee and Ha Seong-guk.The film is Hong and Kim’s 15th project, and Kim also participated as a line producer for the film.It is currently available on streaming platforms such as U+ TV and Naver Series On.The Gijón International Film Festival, established in 1963, is an annual film festival held in Spain’s northwest harbor city, Gijón. This year’s festival kicked off on Nov. 15 and ended on Nov. 23.BY KIM JI-YE [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]