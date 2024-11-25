Actor Jung Woo-sung relationship rumors surface as actor confirms child is his

Actor Jung Woo-sung is rumored to be in a relationship with a noncelebrity woman, while it has recently been revealed that he is the biological father of model Moon Ga-bi’s newborn son.Local news outlet Ten Asia reported on Monday that Jung has been in a relationship with a noncelebrity girlfriend for over a year and may have started the relationship after being informed of Moon’s pregnancy. Moon reportedly became pregnant with Jung’s child in June last year."We ask for your understanding that we cannot confirm matters related to the actor's personal life, and we ask to refrain from excessive speculation,” Jung’s agency Artist Company said in its press release on Monday, following the media report.Media outlet Dispatch reported on Sunday that Moon and the 51-year-old actor first met in 2022 at a gathering and have kept in touch since then. Jung reportedly even decided on the, which is a nickname given to a developing baby.Moon debuted in 2017 through a variety show called “Attraction TV” (translated) on the cable television channel OnStyle. She has since made appearances in other variety shows like OnStyle’s “Get It Beauty” (2006-21) and SBS’s “Law of the Jungle” (2011-21).Jung is best known for starring in films like “12.12: The Day” (2023), “The King” (2017), “Asura: The City of Madness” (2016), and “The Good, the Bad, the Weird” (2008).Jung will attend the Blue Dragon Film Awards on Friday.YOON SEUNG-JIN [yoon.seungjin@joongang.co.kr]