Conflict arises between Jung Woo-sung and Moon Ga-bi over parenting

Actor Jung Woo-sung and model Moon Ga-bi had a conflict over issues related to their child and marriage, according to local news outlet Ten Asia on Sunday.Ten Asia reported that Jung and Moon recently met to discuss parenting and marriage but had sharp differences in opinion, as Moon expressed her desire to provide their child with a stable environment through marriage, while Jung reportedly opposed the idea.Moon reportedly got pregnant in June last year and gave birth in March.Despite the ongoing unresolved issues, Jung has promised to take responsibility for raising the child.“I learned of the pregnancy last year, and decided to protect the precious life,” Jung was quoted as saying by another local news outlet Dispatch. “I will support the baby as much as I can as the father."Moon posted a photo of her son touching her face on her Instagram account on Friday."As a mother, I found the courage to strive for more ordinary happiness in life. I was completely unprepared. Rather than fully embracing the joy and congratulations of pregnancy, I spent most of the time quietly with my family’s blessings,” she said."I chose to do this entirely for the sake of the child. I believed that to protect something precious, I had to keep it hidden.”"As a mother, my deepest wish is to provide my child with a healthy and happy life filled with unconditional love. I want to show my child only the bright and beautiful world I once saw. To do so, I felt I had to summon my courage,” she added.Moon debuted in 2017 through a variety show called “Attraction TV” (translated) on the cable television channel OnStyle. She has since made appearances in other variety shows like OnStyle’s “Get it beauty” (2006-21) and SBS’s “Law of the Jungle” (2011-21).Jung is best known for starring in films like “12.12: The Day” (2023), “The King” (2017), “Asura: The City of Madness” (2016) and “The Good, the Bad, the Weird” (2008).BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [yoon.seungjin@joongang.co.kr]