 Korea to develop homegrown system to combat naval mines
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Defense

print dictionary print

Korea to develop homegrown system to combat naval mines

Published: 25 Nov. 2024, 15:31
Diagram provided by the Defense Acquisition Program Administration shows an operational flow of a naval mine combat system to be developed. [YONHAP]

Diagram provided by the Defense Acquisition Program Administration shows an operational flow of a naval mine combat system to be developed. [YONHAP]

 
Korea plans to develop a homegrown combat system to search, detect and remove naval mines underwater and install it on naval warships by 2029, the state arms procurement agency said Monday.
 

Under the deal signed with defense firm Hanwha Systems, the Defense Acquisition Procurement Agency (DAPA) aims to develop the new weapons system and equip it on minesweeper hunters set to be deployed by the Navy in 2029, DAPA said.

 

Related Article

 
The envisioned combat system comprises around 20 pieces of equipment, including a naval mine search sonar, and processes data collected through the sonar, radar and sensor and conducts necessary armament.
 
It also uses artificial intelligence to detect naval mines and operate unmanned surface vessels, enabling a safer environment for troops carrying out operations, according to DAPA.
 
Yonhap 
tags Mines

More in Defense

Korea to develop homegrown system to combat naval mines

Russia warns South Korea that providing weapons to Ukraine will 'fully destroy relations'

Air Force begins Soaring Eagle exercise

South Korea commemorates sacrifices of 2 Marines in 2010 North Korean artillery attack

Pentagon official says burden sharing with Korea is not just about defense spending

Related Stories

Korea, Japan reach tentative agreement on Unesco registration for Sado mines

First memorial service for wartime forced labor victims to be held at Japan's Sado Mines

Seoul denies it asked Tokyo for forced labor memorial at Sado mines

Korean officials boycott Sado Mines memorial service in Japan

End immature diplomacy before it’s too late (KOR)
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)