Korea to develop homegrown system to combat naval mines
Published: 25 Nov. 2024, 15:31
Korea plans to develop a homegrown combat system to search, detect and remove naval mines underwater and install it on naval warships by 2029, the state arms procurement agency said Monday.
Under the deal signed with defense firm Hanwha Systems, the Defense Acquisition Procurement Agency (DAPA) aims to develop the new weapons system and equip it on minesweeper hunters set to be deployed by the Navy in 2029, DAPA said.
The envisioned combat system comprises around 20 pieces of equipment, including a naval mine search sonar, and processes data collected through the sonar, radar and sensor and conducts necessary armament.
It also uses artificial intelligence to detect naval mines and operate unmanned surface vessels, enabling a safer environment for troops carrying out operations, according to DAPA.
Yonhap
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
