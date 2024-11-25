Air Force begins Soaring Eagle exercise

The Air Force on Monday kicked off a biannual aerial combat exercise aimed at deterring North Korea's provocations, mobilizing dozens of aircraft, including the F-35A stealth fighter, officials said.The five-day Soaring Eagle exercise began at an air base in Cheongju, North Chungcheong, bringing together around 60 warplanes, including the F-15K, KF-16 fighters, the E-737 early warning and control aircraft and the KC-330 tanker transport aircraft, according to the Air Force.About 190 personnel will take part in defensive counter air maneuvers and air interdiction drills held under various scenarios, such as infiltration by enemy airborne forces.The space operations group, established in June, will take part in the regular drills for the first time to monitor and film signs of enemy threats via spy satellites and multipurpose satellites and respond accordingly, according to the Air Force.Launched in 2008, the Air Force has conducted the Soaring Eagle twice a year.Yonhap